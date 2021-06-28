The Queen Teasers for July 2021: Are you ready for the new war?

Check out The Queen teasers for July 2021 for updates on how messy the drama will be! The battle between the Khozas and the Sebatas takes a new course as new candidates come to play. Mpho equally makes Vuyiswa's situation worse, and Thando is forced to make a tough decision. Two enemies agree to end their fight, although their armies have other thoughts.

As highlighted by the past six seasons, The Queen storyline highlights the illegal operations by the Khoza family. The Khoza family earn the title of unbeatable drug lords, and their competitors fear them. The enmity results in constant wrangles between them and the police. They equally face a couple of challenges as their rivals plot to bring them down. Will they be a united front to conquer their foes? Check out the details in The Queen teasers for July 2021.

The Queen teasers for July 2021

The most recent The Queen episodes highlighted the cracks in the Khoza family and how the family members were throwing one another under the bus. Hector discovers a painful truth about his life, and it changes his view of the Khoza family members. Will he turn against them?

Episode 244 - Thursday, 1st of July 2021

Gunpoint

Patronella finds it difficult to open up to Mjekejeke, and Schumacher races against time to fix his relationship with the Khozas.

Episode 245 - Friday, 2nd of July 2021

No more games

A generous offer bums Mjekejeke and Patronella, and Harriet initiates her mission to get back at the people who wronged her.

Episode 246 - Monday, 5th of July 2021

The roast

The Khozas plan their biggest retaliation while the Sebatas differ about the new head of the house.

Episode 247 - Tuesday, 6th of July 2021

Bombs and bullets

Vuyiswa desperately tries to win Mpho's attention, and Shaka and Brutus agree to attack the Sebatas.

Episode 248 - Wednesday, 7th of July 2021

The slap

Vuyiswa gets dragged into a catfight, and Brutus gets fed up by Harriet's bossiness. Therefore, he decides to take matters into his owns hands.

Episode 249 - Thursday, 8th of July 2021

Stepdaughter from hell

Mpho makes Vuyiswa's life difficult, and Harriet puts extra effort to ensure her family is in check.

Episode 250 - Friday, 9th of July 2021

Payback is a mother

The Khoza vacation takes an unforeseen trajectory, and someone offers Mpho nuggets of wisdom on how to deal with Vuyiswa.

Episode 251- Monday, 12th of July 2021

Drones over Midrand

Everyone raises eyebrows about the wisdom of attending Waterfall's high fly parties. Elsewhere, Olerato battles about the need to stick around after finding out her position at the Khozas.

Episode 252- Tuesday, 13th of July 2021

A thief in the night

Hector gets so overwhelmed by the dark cloud over his life that he shuts everyone out. Meanwhile, Brutus finds himself in a precarious position as Khaya comes home for the holidays.

Episode 253- Wednesday, 14th of July 2021

Theory

Schumacher comes face to face with his demons, while the Khozas might have wasted their one chance to change their fate.

Episode 254- Thursday, 15th of July 2021

Dark hole

Hector and Thando cross paths on how best to handle their foes, and Kagiso's thirst for revenge draws him closer to the dark side.

Episode 255- Friday, 16th of July 2021

Farewell

Thando is steps away from revealing the identity of their enemy. Elsewhere, Harriet's attempts to warn Shaka and Brutus fall on deaf ears as they take the front seat to the Sebata family members' suffering.

Episode 256- Monday, 19th of July 2021

You're all cowards

Khaya discovers a puzzling family secret. Elsewhere, Thando is unwilling to let anything get in the way of the person who crossed the Sebatas.

Episode 257- Tuesday, 20th of July 2021

Sebata reloaded

Hector second-guesses his decision as he reminisces his suffering at the Khozas' hands. Meanwhile, Harriet and Brutus find it difficult to agree.

Episode 258- Wednesday, 21st of July 2021

Full of lead

Thando and Hector pursue a lead in the Sebata shooting, and Brutus and Hector disagree about Kea's ceremony. Later, Goodness prepares a surprise offer for Khaya.

Episode 259- Thursday, 22nd of July 2021

At peace

Harriet lets go of her past and celebrate her future, and Thando pressures Hector to make an uncomfortable decision.

Episode 260- Friday, 23rd of July 2021

My farewell

An unforeseen threat makes its way into the Khoza mansion.

Episode 1 - Monday, 26th of July 2021

Know when to walk away

The Khoza children suffer the emotional consequences of the attack. Later, two enemies choose peace, although their troops fail to comply.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 27th of July 2021

No peace?

Another war is on the verge of breaking out, and Thando goes on a mission to avenge Mpho.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 28th of July 2021

The rules of engagement

Kagiso and Goodness cross paths and Hector is forced to face the consequences of his choices.

Episode 4 - Thursday, 29th of July 2021

Letting go

Hector gets in touch with an enemy, and Thando gathers the courage to make the hardest decision since Mpho's death. Meanwhile, tension continues to reign as Goodness and Kagiso fail to agree.

Episode 5 - Friday 30th of July 2021

The kiss

Hector and Harriet see each other differently, and Goodness declares the issue a challenge, and it troubles Harriet.

Hector

Hector gets overshadowed by the dark cloud lingering over his life; hence, he finds it difficult to make a rational decision. Later, he discovers the pain he went through under the Khozas, and it crushes him. He joins Thando in revealing the identity of the man behind the Sebata shooting, and later, he gets in touch with an enemy. Where does his loyalty lie?

Thando

Thando is thirsty about seeking revenge; hence, she risks it all searching for the man behind the Sebata attack. Later, she gathers the courage to avenge Mpho, and during her mission, she realises that she has to make the most difficult decision since Mpho's death. Will destiny work in her favour?

As highlighted by The Queen teasers for July 2021, the snippets are proof of how much drama awaits you in the oncoming episodes. Therefore, if you wish to keep up with the ins and outs of the show, you should tune in to Mzansi Magic every Monday to Friday at 21h00.

