Strange Love teasers for August 2021: Siddharth prepares to marry Jyoti

What do you think will happen on Star Life's Strange Love series in August? In Strange Love teasers for August 2021, Anjali and Astha stop Abhay from forcing Jyoti to return to his house. He accuses Jyoti of cheating on him when he sees her and Siddharth at the hospital. The media publishes news about Siddharth and Jyoti's alleged extramarital affair, thus forcing Jyoti to confess her love for Siddharth.

Strange Love teasers for August 2021. Photo: @DStvNg (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Whoever made leaked false accusations about Siddharth and Jyoti's extramarital affair only wanted to damage their reputation. He did not expect things to turn out the way they did. Who is he? Please read on to find out more about Star Life's Strange Love's upcoming episodes.

August 2021 Strange Love teasers

Will Shlok allow Siddharth to marry Jyoti after he refuses to meet his conditions? Meanwhile, Renuka tells Siddharth that he noticed some of Jyoti's family members have a bad attitude towards their upcoming wedding. Will Siddharth back out of the wedding plans?

Sunday, 1st August 2021

Episode 259

After Niranjan and Shlok's disagreement, Shlok throws Abhay out of the house. Siddharth comforts Jyoti upon learning that the police released Abhay from prison. What goes on in Anjali's mind when she sees Jyoti and Siddharth close to each other? Later, Astha assures Siddharth that Jyoti and Anaya are safe from Abhay.

Strange Love teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 260

Niranjan speaks to Abhay and Shlok but Asthat warns Shlok against listening to Niranjan. Anjali and Astha agree never to allow Jyoti and Abhay to reconcile. Jyoti also refuses to reunite with him.

Monday, 2nd August 2021

Episode 261

Jyoti gets scared when Niranjan pressures her to reunite with Abhay. Shlok tests Abhay's character to determine whether he has changed or not. How will Abhay react after Niranjan alerts him about Shlok's test?

Episode 262

Shlok strikes a deal with Niranjan, but Astha warns him about it. Abhay visits Jyoti's home to take her, but Anjali stops her from returning to his house. How will Niranjan react to this?

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

Episode 263

Abhay gets upset when Anjali and Astha defend Jyoti and ask him to leave the house. While Jyoti asks Anjali to forgive her for misjudging her, Anjali's decision angers Niranjan. He punishes Astha instead of Anjali.

Strange Love teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 264

Astha promises Shlok that she will prove Abhay is not the good person everyone thinks he is. Siddharth meets Jyoti at the hospital. Abhay spots them and accuses Jyoti of having an extramarital affair with Siddharth.

Wednesday, 4th August 2021

Episode 265

Varad visits Mansi to talk about the necklace drama, and Niranjan accuses Shlok of turning the entire family against him. Abhay kidnaps Jyoti's baby and demands ransom from the Agnihotri family. Why is Abhay heartless towards his little daughter?

Episode 266

Astha and Shlok rescue the baby, but Abhay flees from them. He later calls Niranjan and threatens to tell his family the truth. Niranjan gets scared and plans to create a disagreement between Astha and Shlok.

Thursday, 5th August 2021

Episode 267

The Agnihotris are shocked when they read in the newspaper about Jyoti and Siddharth's extramarital affair. Shlok is disappointed in Astha for hiding the information from him. While he angrily confronts Siddhart, Jyoti confesses she loves him. Meanwhile, the press gathers in front of the mansion to interview Niranjan about Jyoti and Siddharth's relationship.

Strange Love teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 268

Siddharth wants to marry Jyoti, but Shlok gives him a condition he must fulfil before the wedding. Meanwhile, Niranjan plans to ruin Shlok and Astha's relationship. He orders Astha to get Jyoti's signature on the divorce papers.

Friday, 6th August 2021

Episode 269

Siddharth refuses to meet Shlok's ultimatum and speaks to Renuka about his plans to marry. Niranjan supports the marriage but later pours his anger on Anjali. What has Anjali done to him?

Episode 270

While the Agnihotri prepare the Jyoti and Siddharth's wedding, Anjali requests Astha to inform her people about it. Shlok refuses to accompany Astha to her parents' home. Varad apologizes to Mansi for failing to attend the awards ceremony.

Saturday, 7th August 2021

Episode 271

Astha gives Shlok silent treatment because she is mad at him. A goon attacks Astha while she and Shlok are on their way to her parents' house. Renuka notices Jyoti's family have a bad attitude towards the planned marriage and speaks to Siddharth about it.

Episode 272

Shlok and Astha won't talk to each other even though they miss the closeness that they shared. Jyoti prepares for the Haldi ceremony the following day, and Siddharth's sister arrives to perform the Haldi rituals.

Strange Love teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Abhay and Niranjan

Niranjan supports Abhay and Jyoti's reunion lest he exposes his dark secrets to the Agnihotri family. Abhay kidnaps his baby from its mother, Jyoti, and demands a ransom from the Agnihotri's. Niranjan gets upset with Astha and Shlok for rescuing the baby. He gets back at the couple by creating a right between them.

Shlok and Astha

Astha assures Siddharth that she will protect Jyoti from Abhay and warns Shlok against making any deals with Niranjan. Shlok gets angry at Astha for not telling him about the newspaper's article about Siddharth and Jyoti's affair. The press interviews Niranjan about the scandal. Will Astha and Shlok discover that Niranjan is behind the media's defaming article?

Watch the enticing episodes discussed on Strange Love teasers for August 2021 on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 18h00. You will be glad you tuned in because the story just got to the climax.

READ ALSO: A Magical Love Story teasers for July 2021: Adaa makes a deal with Reakh Jinn

Briefly.co.za delightedly published A Magical Love Story teasers for July 2021. Prince Aman grows up in a magical palace. Roshni plans to marry Sameer, but Aman abducts her from the wedding. Roshni later rescues Aman's mother, Parveen, from danger.

Both Roshni and Aman has supernatural powers. Aman's ex-girlfriend, Jinn, ruins his engagement to Adaa. Jinn then persuades Rohni to marry Aman, and she agrees. Will Reahk Jim help Adaa win back Aman's love?

Source: Briefly.co.za