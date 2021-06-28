Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has described Kaizer Chiefs as formidable opponents as he prepares to face them in the CAF Champions League final

Mosimane led his men, Al Ahly, to a 3-0 win over ES Tunis and set up a thrilling final against the South African Chiefs

The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss explains why he feels the Soweto giants are 'bigger' than his former employers, Mamelodi Sundowns

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has shared his views as the team prepares to face Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the CAF Champions League next month.

The Red Devils demolished ES Tunis via a 4-0 aggregate scoreline in the semi-finals and will now face Amakhosi, an enemy he is familiar with. However, the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager says the Soweto giants are a big side compared to Sundowns.

Chiefs defeated Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the previous stage and have set an anticipated thrilling encounter to be staged on 17 July.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane looks at the CAF Champions League final against Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @KaizerChiefs/@AlAhlyEnglish/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Al Ahly coach Mosimane praises Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the CAF Champions League final

Despite having faced Chiefs on a number of occasions while in charge of the Brazilians, Mosimane believes the side is "awkward". Mosimane told the media, according to KickOff:

"Kaizer Chiefs are one of the biggest teams in South Africa in terms of popularity and they are bigger than Mamelodi Sundowns. They’ve got a big support base, bigger than Mamelodi Sundowns, but over the last 10 years, Sundowns have been strong.

"Good team, but for me, it’s an awkward team. You can’t describe them easy, if you see they finished eighth on the log but they are in the Champions League final. It shows you that you have to pay attention to details to them but they are a very strong team in terms of organisation, they don’t give away goals easy.

"They have not conceded a goal in their stadium, it's the kind of team that doesn’t score a lot but they can defeat you."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane speaks about the final against Al Ahly

‘10111’ says it has always been the club’s dream to reach the final of the continental tournament and he dedicated the milestone to the chairman, Kaizer Motaung. He told the Chiefs website:

"Wydad are a very good team, one of the best on the continent no doubt. They are good in defence and good going forward, but they also have their weaknesses. We knew if you go pound for pound against them and give them enough space, they will punish you.

"What was key for us was to get to the final, that’s what we were working for. It’s always been our dream, even when I was a player, to win this trophy for the Chairman. Hopefully, God will give us the strength to go on and win this trophy for him.

“We are going there knowing again we will be underdogs, but we have three and a half weeks to prepare thoroughly. We want to thank the Lord and everyone who has been with us through thick and thin and who have helped us to make it this far.”

Kaizer Chiefs make history and are through to CAF final despite draw against Wydad

Checking out Chiefs' stories, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs have silenced their critics by making it through to the CAF Champions League final despite drawing to Wydad AC. The Chiefs are able to progress with a 1-0 goal aggregate.

Chiefs fans took to social media to celebrate their team's success and the very real possibility that they could go all the way.

@FloydShivambu:

"#Amakhosi4Life! No surrender! No retreat! The Star in Our Lifetime!"

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za