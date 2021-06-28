Arendsvlei Teasers for July 2021: Is Sasha's life ruined?

After Sasha spills the beans to Beatrice that Solly is the one that is sabotaging Caleb. Later on, he makes it a point to try and ruin her life. She finds herself at rock bottom and unable to find the source of all her troubles. Despite Ingrid trying to get in Debra's good books, her efforts are bearing no fruits. Discover more in these Arendsvlei teasers in July 2021.

Arendsvlei episodes are based on a school drama that follows the daily lives of the students, teachers, and parents. An invincible family founds the school, but they face adversity when a woman fueled by vengeance tries to bring their empire down. Read more in the Arendsvlei July 2021 teasers below.

Arendsvlei teasers for July 2021

Debra is feeling trapped by her mother's presence at home. Will she finally leave? The dance crew is having a good time and landing at the top in the competitions; why is Solly dismissive of their prowess? Find out in these July teasers.

Thursday, 1st July 2021 - Episode 160

The day for Wendy's retribution has arrived. Meanwhile, Sasha tells Beatrice about Solly deliberately messing things up for Caleb. Then, the dance crew receives terrific news.

Monday, 5th July 2021 - Episode 161

Layla's fashion exhibit is soon, and everybody is nervous. Elsewhere, Janice finds it hard to deal with the unproductive ending of Ingrid's trial as Ingrid causes a rift between Emile and Bompie.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 - Episode 162

Ingrid gets ready to go to the cemetery while Debra confides in Sam that she wants to be free but her mother coming back makes her feel imprisoned. Today is the fashion parade at the school.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 - Episode 163

Layla reaps the benefits of the fashion show as Debra feels trapped by Ingrid and Mielies. Later on, Layla is dubious that Tofanny is hiding something.

Thursday, 8th July 2021 - Episode 164

Debra makes it known that she is leaving her mothers house, but will Ingrid be okay with this? Caleb has an issue with Bobby, his brother, while Beatrice has an unwanted guest at the school.

Monday, 12th July 2021 - Episode 165

Ingrid is yearning to be back in Debra's good books, while Mielis and Layla are worried about Tiffany and try to get a hold of her. Elsewhere, the Arendsvlei dance group participate in the B-Boy quarter-finals.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 - Episode 166

A funeral is finally held for David Abrahams as the B-Boy dance group receives incredible news. Soon after, Ingrid reaches out to Debra while Sam makes a proposal that leaves Debra ecstatic.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 - Episode 167

Debra talks about the chance of moving in with Langes while Solly is unenthusiastic about the dance crew's milestone of reaching the finals. Later on, Parra gets a visit from an old friend as he sells Koeksisters from his kiosk near the mall.

Thursday, 15th July 2021 - Episode 168

Debra rethinks Sam's thrilling proposal while Parra discovers that Tally is in pain. The dance crew is on edge about the B-Boy final.

Monday, 19th July 2021 - Episode 169

Tiffany comes clean about her sister but will her new friends understand? Debra wants to put her mother at arm's length, but the pastor has some advice for Ingrid that she had not bargained for.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021 - Episode 170

Ingrid makes an unbeatable proposal for Debra, but everybody is sceptical about it. Meanwhile, Solly believes that he has found an explicit picture of Sasha, and he shows it to Norman. Finally, Daniel runs into Tally, and he is taken aback by the encounter.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021 - Episode 171

Sasha's ordeal gets worse while Janice is lonely and Lionel tries to lift her spirits. Elsewhere, Daniel is curious about Tally and Parra's stories.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 - Episode 172

Debra and her crew are preparing for the relaunch of Wendyhouse as Sasha meets up with the website owner, where her explicit pictures are displayed. Elsewhere, Daniel musters enough courage to request Tally to come in for an interview, and Layla receives some good news.

Monday, 26th July 2021 - Episode 173

Sasha finds someone to console her while things for Parra and Tarra are only getting better. Debra would prefer it if Ingrid did not attend the Wendyhouse relaunch.

Tuesday, 27th July 2021 - Episode 174

Ingrid is received with open arms at the church, but some congregants are sceptical about her sincerity; at the same time, Sasha interrogates Solly about the pictures, but will he come clean? Parra and Tarra plot a dangerous scheme.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021 - Episode 175

Gertie and Tilla are out for blood because Ingrid is interfering with the church, and they disapprove. Elsewhere, Sasha has some ideas about who is the person behind all the problems, but she needs to get some proof.

Thursday, 29th July 2021 - Episode 176

Tally and Parra try to learn more about Daniel, and Sasha is almost at rock-bottom when Solly postpones his final stunt to make her life intolerable.

Ingrid

She causes a rift between Emile and Bompie and later tries to fix things with Debra by giving her an unbeatable proposal, but everyone is sceptical about it. Despite all her efforts, Debra does not want her to attend the relaunch of Wendyhouse. Will the church accept her?

Sasha

In the teasers, she tells Beatrice about Solly sabotaging Caleb, and later, Solly shows Normal explicit pictures of her. In an attempt to get ahead of the situation, she meets with the website owner, where her photos are displayed. Will she find evidence against the person who is causing her misfortune?

You should expect the unexpected, as seen on the teasers above. You can watch the thrilling Arendsvlei episodes air on kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Thursdays at 8.00 p.m.

