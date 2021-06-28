Begusarai Teasers for July 2021: Guddi realises that she is pregnant!

In the wake of the fight for women to have a voice in society, some Begusarai cast members promote male chauvinism. However, they can only do it for too long because their subjects seem to have had enough of living under their clutches. Will women stand up for themselves and fight the oppressive rules? Check out the details in Begusarai teasers for July 2021 for more gist.

Begusarai storyline gives an account of life in a fictional town, where violence is the trading tool for acquiring wealth. The dominant Thakur family gets overthrown from power, and as the violence heightens, other leaders crop up, trying to unite the town. However, as they try to do so, family members turn against one another. Will Bindiya's arrival have a positive impact on the members of the Thakur family? How about checking out the snippets in Begusarai teasers for July 2021 for more?

Begusarai teasers for July 2021

Recent Begusarai episodes highlighted the rollercoaster that is Guddi's life. How well will she deal with her dilemma? Will she disclose the details of her pregnancy? If so, how will the family react to the news?

Episodes 49 - 50 - Saturday, 3rd of July 2021

Priyom gets a lead to the identity of Roshni's kidnapper. Meanwhile, Rekha and Bindiya gang up to humiliate Poonam during the prayer ceremony. They force her to wear non-traditional clothes.

Lakhan tries to make Poonam comfortable by allowing her to wear anything but only in their room and when he is home. Elsewhere, Bindiya gets into Priyom's good books, and Priyom's mood changes when he receives an unexpected phone call.

Episodes 51 - 52 - Sunday, 4th of July 2021

While the rest of the family prepares for Manohar's arrival, Grandma slips and falls off the stairs. Poonam realises that Priyom and Bindiya are not married, and Manohar's arrival poses a threat to the Thakur family.

Priyom unveils concrete evidence to prove he is Bindiya's husband, and Bindiya declares that Poonam will be ousted from the mansion in a fortnight.

Episodes 53 - 54 - Saturday, 10th of July 2021

Maya spots Bindiya mixing a concoction into the food; hence, she tips Poonam about it. Poonam lets Lakhan know how unjust he has been to her, and Lakhan causes Rekha and Bindiya's plan to fail. Will they give up on the mission?

Poonam comes face to face with Manohar when she is drunk, and Guddi strings Bindiya along in her plan after influencing her mind.

Episodes 55 - 56 - Sunday, 11th of July 2021

Bindiya attempts to turn Lakhan against Poonam. However, she realises that Priyom and Poonam are looking for Dolt and Guddi. Later, Lakhan spots Poonam and Priyom together, and he confirms Lakhan's speculations.

Poonam and Priyom get home, and Manohar commands Mithilesh to get his rifle. However, Lakhan insists that he will be the only one to punish Poonam if he proves that she is guilty.

Episodes 57 - 58 - Saturday, 17th of July 2021

Guddi takes the blame and rescues Poonam from Lakhan's wrath. Lakhan realises that he was wrong for not trusting Poonam, and it makes him disappointed in himself. Later, Grandma finds out shocking details about Poonam lying to the family. How will she feel about her?

Lakhan realises that his actions have worsened his relationship with Poonam, and Guddi swears not to get married unless Dolt dies. Meanwhile, Bindiya insists on finding out more details about what is happening.

Episodes 59 - 60 - Sunday, 18th of July 2021

Dolt unexpectedly shows up, and Grandma vows to kill him. Guddi gets engaged to Rakesh, and the priest helps them select a wedding date. However, things take an unexpected turn when Guddi realises that she is pregnant.

Bindiya adds something to Guddi's cold drink as an attempt to sabotage her. Meanwhile, Lakhan insists on winning Poonam over.

Episodes 61 - 62 - Saturday, 24th of July 2021

Poonam displays her brevity when she convinces all the women in the village to stand against Manohar and the rest of the village council. Elsewhere, Dolt and Guddi realise that their only resort is to elope.

Priyom's attempts to stand up against Mithilesh and Manohar fail to bear fruits, and Poonam convinces the whole village to support Guddi. Later, Manohar's life hangs by a thread as he is forced to stand before a group of angry women.

Episodes 65 - 64 - Sunday, 25th of July 2021

Mithilesh takes the risk to become the bad guy and restore order, and Guddi makes Poonam believe that Lakhan is responsible for Dolt's death. Meanwhile, it looks like Priyam's love is transforming Bindiya.

Bindiya approaches Mithilesh asking him to accept her, and it looks like someone else is influencing Mithilesh's decision. Lakhan gets fed up by people accusing him of Dolt's death; hence, he makes a shocking announcement.

Episodes 65 - 66 - Saturday, 31st of July 2021

An unknown man shows up and stalks Bindiya, and while everyone celebrates the fast, the stranger plans to murder Priyom.

Priyom tells Bindiya that Poonam is in his past because he is falling in love with her. Later, Bindiya plays mind games to free herself from Bhanu's clutches, and Rekha tries to blackmail Lakhan to take over Begusarai. Will he give the idea a second thought?

Poonam

Poonam suffers the consequences of being a lesser species. Bindiya frustrates her and threatens to throw her out of the mansion. However, Lakhan stands by her and offers to support her despite the hatred she faces. He hopes to win her over by doing so. However, when he spots her with Priyom, he confirms his fears. Later, Lakhan summons her for punishment, but Guddi offers to defend her and take the blame. When Grandma discovers that Poonam lied to the family, she gets so furious. Later, Poonam rallies the women to overthrow Manohar and the village council. Will her efforts pay off?

Bindiya

Bindiya gets into Priyom's good books, and when Priyom insists that Bindiya is his wife, it makes her proud. However, Bindiya plans to turn Lakhan against Poonam by drugging Poonam. Later, she drugs Guddi. What is she planning on doing to her? Will anyone notice she is up to no good before it is too late?

Begusarai teasers for July 2021 prove how much of a rollercoaster the oncoming episodes will be. If you wish to find out more details about the drama and what Bindiya is up to, you should tune in to Zee World from Saturdays and Sundays at 17h00 and 18h00.

