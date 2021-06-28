New! An Unusual Tale Teasers for July 2021: StarLife’s exciting new serial

StarLife's highly anticipated serial, An Unusual Tale makes its debut on the channel on 30th July 2021 after the Family Secrets finale. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor, a seasoned producer behind popular Indian shows like Jodha Akbar, This is Fate and Twist of Fate. Below are the exciting An Unusual Tale teasers for the premiere episodes.

An Unusual Tale is a new series set to make its debut on StarLife starting 30th July 2021. Photo: @Nyoozflix

An Unusual Tale, originally called Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye, revolves around the life of Shobha, a middle-aged politician's wife with two young children. Her husband, Samarth, has an affair and is also involved in a corruption scandal. As a result, she is forced to build a career to make ends meet for her young family. In her search for work, she comes across an arrogant boss called Vikram and her adventure to find new meaning to life begins.

An Unusual Tale teasers for July 2021

An Unusual Tale on StarLife is a series that mirrors the reality of society today. Infidelity and corruption are contemporary issues breaking families, and the victims are left to pick up the pieces. Here are the teasers for An Unusual Tale premiere episodes.

Friday, 30th July 2021 (Episodes 1 and 2)

Despite Shobha's financial situation after the authorities freeze her bank accounts, she is determined to ensure the engagement ceremony for Garima and Sanjay proceeds as planned. She is also surprised that Sharada, Samarth's mother, has not stopped supporting her son.

Shobha desperately looks for a job so that she makes ends meet for her family. She finds herself at the office of Vikram, who sent his secretary packing because of anger. His assistant asks Shobha if she can fill the vacancy left.

An Unusual Tale on StarLife. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

What happens to An Unusual Tale characters?

An Unusual Tale cast is made up of some of the best actors and actresses from Bollywood. The main roles are played by Sonali Bendre as Shobha Sachdev, Apurva Agnihotri as Vikram Ahuja and Harsh Chhaya as Samarth Sachdev. Here is a recap for the An Unusual Tale July episodes.

Shobha

She starts worrying about family finances when her bank accounts are frozen and is shocked when Samarth's mother continues to support her son after all he did. She decides to find work and ends up at Vikram's office, an arrogant boss with anger management issues.

The above An Unusual Tale teasers reveal a family that is broken by the effects of infidelity and corruption. How will Shobha reconstruct her life from square zero? The serial will be aired on StarLife starting 30th July at 6.00 p.m.

