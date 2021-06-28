Gavin Hunt is rumoured to have accepted a coaching job in Zambia, where he will head the Lusaka-based outfit, Zanaco FC

This is after the marriage between Hunt and Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs came to an unceremonious end last month

The former SuperSport United serial cup-winner has never coached a team beyond South African shores, making the Zambian assignment an interesting one, should reports be believed

A month after unceremoniously departing from Naturena, former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has reportedly secured a new coaching job in Zambia ahead of the start of the new season.

According to ZamFoot, Zambia's biggest online publication exclusively publishing football news, Hunt will join the Lusaka-based Zanaco as their head coach for the 2021/22 season, having already agreed to a deal with the Zambian outfit.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt may be heading to Zambia soon after reportedly securing a coaching job in the southern African country. Image: Phill Magakoe, Stringer/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

There was speculation earlier today that the former Amakhosi coach was on his way from South Africa to the southern African country – sometime during the course of the day – to meet with the board of the Zambian giants.

A source close to the publication in Lusaka said they could confirm with some certainty that Hunt was indeed flying out to Zambia.

"Yes, it’s a done deal. He is arriving in the country today, and he will meet with the board," the source said, per The South African.

Hunt was axed by Chiefs on 28 May and has not pursued a job in the last month, leaving him free to roam the football landscape in search of his next challenge.

The former championship-winning SuperSport United mentor does not boast coaching experience beyond the shores of South Africa.

Hunt will try to quickly correct this, although it is a blemish in his illustrious career that stands to make the Zanaco assignment, should it materialise, completely unchartered territory, despite his extensive experience coaching at the highest level of club football.

Chris Kaunda, who is the current Zanaco coach, has been placed on administrative leave following "a string of poor results", a statement on the club's website reads.

Source: Briefly.co.za