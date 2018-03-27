Meet the Owner of the 1st Black Owned Gin Brand in Africa: Luvuyo Jongile

Luvuyo Jongile is the founder and Africa's first black-owned gin brand known as Mayine Gin

The young Jongile is based in the Western Cape province and his brand is available in Cape Town and surrounding areas

The new kid on the block has seen his brand being sold at major retail outlets such as Makro among others

Luvuyo Jongile is the co-founder of Africa's first black-owned gin brand, Mayine Gin. He decided to start his own alcohol company after he realised that international companies were making money off South Africans and not uplifting them.

His partner is his wife, Nodumo, together they researched the gin industry and experimented with different flavours and ingredients. They created two different types of Gin, Rooibos Infused Mayine and Grape Mayine.

Meet the owner of the first black-owned gin brand in Africa Luvuyo Jongile. Image: @MrsJongile/Instagram

To create a uniquely South African gin they infused the gin with traditional herbs such as imphepho. The botel retail at a competitive price of R290, including delivery around Cape Town.

Due to the costs involved in starting the company, they have not broken even yet but hope to start making a profit soon with the help of South African citizens.

They hope to establish to first gin distillery in Khayelitsha as a way of giving back to the community by providing jobs, a restaurant is also in the pipeline which would be situated next to the distillery to boost tourism in the township.

