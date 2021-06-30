Deur Dik en Dun 3 Teasers for July 2021. One of eTV's best shows is back!

The much anticipated Deur Dik en Dun 3 is back on your favourite e.TV and eExtra this July! The captivating Deur Dik en Dun season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger. The teasers reveal how the Boran family had their lives changed completely, and they had not discovered the source of all their problems. The following Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers are guaranteed to entertain.

Deur Dik en Dun 3 shows every Monday to Friday at 5.30 p.m. on e.tv and 9.30 p.m. on eExtra. Photo: @etv

The first Deur Dik en Dun 3 episodes for July begin on Monday, the 12th of July 2021. The Boran family struggles to find their feet, and Adem contemplates whether to withdraw charges against Faruk. Fikret lets out Esma's deepest darkest secret. Get a glimpse of more nail biting drama in the teasers below.

Deur Dik en Dun teasers for July 2021

Faruk finally gets employed, but since he and Okan are not on the same page, will his employment last? Aunt Ulfet finally gets into the picture. Will her presence be a troubling one? Will the drama between Dilara and Adem finally get resolved? See what to expect in these July teasers

Monday, 12th July 2021 - Episode 1

The Boran family are finding it hard to settle down after the extreme change in their lives. At the same time, the search for Dilara is wearing Adem out.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 - Episode 2

As the entire family gets comfortable living outside the lavish house, Faruk receives a once in a lifetime opportunity, but Esma faces a lot of opposition.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 - Episode 3

We are finally introduced to Aunt Ulfet, and the Borans are taken aback by what they find. Meanwhile, Sureyya guides Faruk on living in Istanbul on an easy budget as Fikret is losing it.

Thursday, 15th July 2021 - Episode 4

The fortunes of the Borans are turning as Esma begins to reach an agreement with Ulfet. Elsewhere, Faruk receives an unexpected call from Ozkan and later confronts Adem.

Friday, 16th July 2021 - Episode 5

Faruk suppresses his feelings of excitement after getting a new job, the main reason being he and Okan are not in agreement. Later, Ulfet goes to see Esma.

Monday, 19th July 2021 - Episode 6

Ipek's shopping spree lands the Borana's in trouble with Ulfet. Elsewhere, Adem has a chance encounter with Sureyya, much to Faruk's dismay and Adem pours out his emotion to an old friend.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021 - Episode 7

Dilara conceals herself from Adem. Elsewhere, Faruk and Adem fight over Sureyya's location, and Fikret is up to no good once again.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021 - Episode 8

Faruk faces a significant roadblock as he tries to recover, while Fikret's hardheadedness becomes a problem. In addition, Sureyya is unsure about her relationship with Faruk.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 - Episode 9

Will Adem withdraw charges against Faruk? Dilara comes clean to Adem. Will this destroy their relationship? The tension between Fikret and Esma escalates.

Friday, 23rd July 2021 - Episode 10

Adem finds himself in Idil's office, while Guness finds unexpected comfort in confiding with Adem. Elsewhere, Dilara thinks about what options she is left with.

Monday, 26th July 2021 - Episode 11

Ulfet attempts to humiliate Esma, but it fails; elsewhere, Fikret eavesdrops on a conversation that makes him doubt his reality. Finally, Dilara is pressured into making a life or death choice.

Tuesday, 27th July 2021 - Episode 12

The conversation that Fikret listened to throws him off completely, but he is not alone. Elsewhere, what happened with Dilara is eating away at Adem's conscience, and Surreya doubts her independence.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021 - Episode 13

Fikret gets himself into hot soup; meanwhile, Ipek assists Faruk and Okan form a new business plan. Why does Ulfet want with Faruk? Later on, Fikret talks to Ipek about Esma's deepest secret.

Thursday, 29th July 2021 - Episode 14

Sureyya goes to see Ulfet, against what Esma wants. But, at the same time, Ipek pokes her nose into matters that do not concern her and secrets are revealed when Fikret is caught dead to rights.

Friday, 30th July 2021 - Episode 15

Ipek gets an excellent opportunity while Esma remembers the issues she faced in the past. Elsewhere, Faruk is terrified when he finds out the truth.

Faruk

He receives a major opportunity, and later Sureyya guides him on how to live in Istanbul on a budget. He gets a job but holds back his excitement and later argues with Adem over Sureyya. Finally, charges are filed against him. Will he come out unscathed?

Adem

In the teasers above, he is exhausted from searching for Dilara, and she later hides out so that he cannot locate her. Dilara eventually comes up and comes clean to him, damaging their relationship. We see that he has guilt over what he made her do after her confession.

From the above Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for July 2021, there are many tumultuous relationships, chaotic friendships and disastrous family problems. You can watch the full Deur Dik en Dunepisodes on e.TV and eExtra at 5:30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

