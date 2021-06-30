7de Laan Teasers for July 2021: Loneliness is taking a toll on Lesedi

The fascinating 7de Laan Teasers for July 2021 are already here, and the tumultuous journey to fix broken relationships is taking a toll on your favourite cast members. Lesedi realises how lonely she is after cutting ties with people who had the best intentions towards her. Mariaan and Chris bond over their daughter's success, and Bonita is on DeWet's case. Check out these highlights for more gist on what your favourite 7de Laan cast members are up to.

The 7de Laan storyline focuses on the daily lives of the residents of 7de Laan street. The residents get caught up in love triangles while others get strung into a series of secrets. However, when the secrets are brought to light, they are forced to face the consequences of their past. The 7de Laan Teasers for July 2021 highlights Lesedi's dilemma after she chooses to cut ties with the people who care about her. How easily will she navigate life as a lone ranger?

7de Laan Teasers for July 2021

Recent 7de Laan episodes saw Aggie focused on mending broken relationships. Shady equally seemed hopeful about salvaging her relationship. Will her efforts pay off? Check out these highlights for more.

Episode 5101 - Monday, 5th of July 2021

Alexa refuses to give in to Lesedi's pressure, and Aggie sorts out a misunderstanding.

Episode 5102 - Tuesday, 6th of July 2021

Bonita pays more attention to DeWet's plan to throw a party, and Marvin and Chris reminisce on their past.

Episode 5103 - Wednesday, 7th of July 2021

Bonita feels nostalgic, and Shady makes one last attempt to rescue her relationship.

Episode 5104 - Monday, 12th of July 2021

Connie put Aggie's worries to rest and reminds her that everything is under control, and Lesedi realises that loneliness is taking a toll on her.

Episode 5105 - Tuesday, 13th of July 2021

Shady shows up time to rescue Alexa, and DeWet checks up on André.

Episode 5106 - Wednesday, 14th of July 2021

Mariaan hands Alexa a thoughtful gift, and Marko declares his stand when he realises that Fikani will not stop working.

Episode 5107 - Monday, 19th of July 2021

Marvin and Ivy discuss Romeo's love life, and Rickus tries to console a devastated Lana.

Episode 5108 - Tuesday, 20th of July 2021

Shady makes a poor judgement call and the youngsters dream of bagging the reward.

Episode 5109 - Wednesday, 21st of July 2021

Lana gets angry when she realises that Tjatta's attempt to help was a waste of her time. Meanwhile, Bonita reaches out to DeWet for help.

Episode 5110 - Monday, 26th of July 2021

Connie and Aggie have another heated argument, and Ivy feels discouraged, although Marvin tries to cheer her up.

Episode 5111 - Tuesday, 27th of July 2021

Chris and Mariaan applaud their daughter for her brevity, and Lesedi becomes more suspicious after what Marvin tells her.

Episode 5112 - Wednesday, 28th of July 2021

Rickus and Lana's respectful troubles take a toll on them. Elsewhere, Denzil offers to support Bonita.

Lesedi

Lesedi pressures Alexa to make a decision, although Alexa refuses to give in. Later, she realises how lonely she is and contemplates changing her mind. When Marvin tells her a secret, it makes her more suspicious. How will she navigate the reality of turning against her?

Bonita

Bonita's dream to have a cordial relationship with DeWet forces her to be on his case. She tries to gather information about DeWet's party, and later, she starts reminiscing about her past. When she reaches out to DeWet for help, his response tears her apart. However, Denzil offers to support her. Will she make peace with the reality of how the situation is with DeWet?

7de Laan Teasers for July 2021 are the tip of the iceberg on how much drama awaits you in the oncoming episodes. For more on how Lesedi will handle her situation, check the show on SABC2 every Monday to Wednesday at 18h00.

