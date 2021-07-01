Itumeleng Khune Appreciates Love and Support from Kaizer Chiefs Fans

Ahead of the Carling Black Label Cup clash against Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has appreciated the love he's getting from fans

Khune has been included in the starting 11 and recognised the appreciation and support from Chiefs' faithfuls

The pre-season Soweto Derby match will be played at FNB Stadium next month and the fans are enjoying the privilege of selecting the teams

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has welcomed the vote of confidence shown to him by fans. Itu appreciated the Amakhosi supporters after including him in the starting line-up for the Carling Black Label Cup.

The Soweto giants are scheduled to face old rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the pre-season match at FNB Stadium and the fans are given a golden opportunity to select their teams.

Itu has been given the nod between goal posts and has taken to social media to thank the fans for their faith in his abilities. The Soweto Derby will be staged at the iconic venue on 1 August.

The post reads:

@SphulaMzansi said:

“This is our dream team for the CAF final.”

@Obaken_Tjale said:

“Yet we have never seen this line-up play.”

@Innoh02 said:

“Good line-up indeed, hoping for the better result. #Khosi”

@Mzuxolile9 said:

“I'm happy that uParker is nowhere to be found.”

@Molefe_Gape said:

“So proud of you bro, I wish you more strength and more agility on your journey for preparing for this game.”

@Sandla_Handz said:

“Yendoda ikhosi liyakuthanda.”

@Sifiso_Gumede said:

“Skipper for life. Unfinished business, the fans have spoken.”

@Kev_Heightz said:

“Aren't you out of contract already?”

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune describes retirement reports as fake

Remaining with stories on Khune, Briefly News had a story that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has rubbished reports that he is set to retire once they win the CAF Champions League.

Khune spotted a social media post circulating around suggesting that he will hang up his gloves should they lift the lucrative trophy. He won the Premier Soccer League, Nedbank Cup, MTN8 as well as the Telkom Knockout Cups.

These are all trophies on offer in the South African top flight and the North West-born star is said to be willing to step down if they bag this year's continental title.

In the wake of the reports, Khune didn’t hesitate to head to his Twitter page to deny them.

The post reads: “Fake News.”

