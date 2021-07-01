Rhythm City Teasers for July 2021: The curtains finally drop!

The unpredictable Rhythm City Teasers for July 2021 are out, and as the curtains drop, many viewers are anxious for more. Rhythm City's cast member Khulekani gets a taste of his medicine, and his life takes a downward spiral. Fats' lies catch up with him, and he nearly loses a precious part of his life. Check out these exciting Rhythm City teasers for more about this fantastic show!

After thirteen seasons, the Rhythm City storyline is finally coming to a close. Tables turn for Khulekani, and as expected, he pays the price for being the villain. Blossom and Kop make the life changing decision to start the new chapter of their lives. The decision is not easy as they are separated from the people they love. In this article, we discover what to expect.

Rhythm City Teasers for July 2021

Fats is forced to make a difficult decision in the oncoming Rhythm City episodes, and his choices nearly cost him. The battle between the Khuses and the Ngobeses heightens, and they are willing to take risks to put each other down.

Episode 3649 - Thursday, 1st of July 2021

Blossom and Kop are overwhelmed by joy and gratitude, especially towards Kea. The DK community hand over the funds they have raised for the Khuses. Amandla ends her relationship with Fats. Hence, he makes an impulsive decision. Pule and Puleng tell Ziyanda incriminating details about Khulekani's secret life.

Episode 3650 - Friday, 2nd of July 2021

Kea feels guilty about her financial incapacity to raise enough money for the Khuses. However, when Kop makes a decision, it leaves her, Mapula and Lefa conflicted. Fats pressures Amandla to give him the answer he seeks, and his friends are happy for him, but not Valentine.

Elsewhere, Ziyanda tries to solve issues with Nandi and reminds Khulekani to stay away from Zak. They are unaware that Khulekani is working with Puleng and Pule to initiate the plan.

Episode 3651 -Monday, 5th of July 2021

Sabelo desperately needs to move out of Machiliza's house, and things between them worsen. Fats refuses to entertain Amandla's hesitancy. However, when Valentine is rushed to the hospital, Sheila takes advantage of the situation to heighten Amandla's worries. Mandlakhe feels sceptical about his advice, although Khulekani insists on taking the risk.

Meanwhile, Mzi refuses to be part of Pule and Puleng's plan and instead supports Ziyanda. Pule refuses to get discouraged and goes ahead to launch the honey-trap.

Episode 3652 -Tuesday, 6th of July 2021

Sindi agrees to hook up with the Khuses about selling the house, although Kop turns down Sabelo's offer. Blossom gets so pissed off that she questions Kop about rejecting the offer. Fats hands Amandla keys to his house and assures Valentine that he is ready to be a father.

Elsewhere, Mandlakhe alerts Khulekani to be wary of playing fire with Pule, but Khulekani turns a deaf ear. Later, Mandlakhe and Nandi spend time together. Nandi walks in on Pule and Khulekani in a compromising position.

Episode 3653 -Wednesday, 7th of July 2021

Amandla continues to worry about the idea of getting married to Fats, although Fats dismisses her worries and tells her that she has pre-wedding jitters. Elsewhere, Sheila lets go of Valentine after she develops a sense of right or wrong; hence, Valentine is forced to seek refuge in Fats' house.

Khulekani battles with the idea of denying his secret life to Nandi. He forces Mandlakhe to lie on his behalf. He also threatens Pule for setting him up and threatens Pearl that he will mobilise the Ndlovus to come for her. However, Mandlakhe trusts his gut about protecting Khulekani and he tells Nandi the truth.

Episode 3654 -Thursday, 8th of July 2021

Blossom and Kop get ready to say goodbye to their old life, and Sindiswa and Sabelo are excited about the next chapter of their lives. Pearl questions Mzi about the constant attacks from the Ndlovu family members, and Fats gambles with the idea of telling Amandla that he will be living with Valentine once more. He convinces himself that they will get along, although hell breaks loose when Amandla walks in on him and Valentine in a compromising situation.

Nandi ousts Khulekani after Mandlakhe lets the cat out of the bag, and Zinhle and Zak try to wrap their heads around their parents' conflicts. Later, Khulekani points fingers at Mandlakhe for throwing him under the bus, and Nandi assures him that he will protect him from his former boss.

Episode 3655 -Friday, 9th of July 2021

Blossom tells Cuba that they will be leaving in a week, and it makes Cuba deeply upset. Amandla gets so pissed off that she calls off her relationship and storms out of the house, although Jamaica makes Fats believe that she is up to something else.

Nandi approaches Mandlakhe and convinces him to turn on his boss, but Mandlakhe declines, although he is on Khulekani's list. Meanwhile, the two sisters gang up against Khulekani.

Episode 3656 -Monday, 12th of July 2021

Blossom and Kop start the painful process of bidding farewell to the kids. Amandla tries to end her relationship with Fats, although he does not let her do so. Therefore, she reveals a painful secret unwittingly, and it leaves Fats shocked. Pule warns Pearl about the impending danger, and Mzi turns his back on Puleng. Pule makes a case for his love for Pearl, and Pearl finally gathers the courage to open up about what she feels towards him.

Elsewhere, the members of the Ngobese family are stunned by Khulekani's sudden and mysterious departure. Ziyanda and Nandi try to protect the children from finding out the main reason why Khulekani left.

Episode 3657 -Tuesday, 13th of July 2021

Fats tries to decipher Amandla's confession, and the men try to unpack their opinions about infertility. Later, Fats compares his past with Amandla and the possible future with Valentine. Kea and Lefa celebrate how well things have turned out for them, and Sabelo and Mapula commend themselves for the hardships they have overcome. Reminiscing their past makes Sabelo miss Dumi.

Meanwhile, the Ngobeses and Ndlovus receive shocking news about Khulekani's arrest, and the news leaves them devastated. When Zak goes to jail to see his father, Khulekani gets carried away by anger and hatred and makes an uncomfortable request. Later, when Mandlakhe comes to visit Nandi a the Ngobese home, Zak contemplates killing him!

Episode 3658 -Wednesday, 14th of July 2021

Valentine comes to terms with the reality of how complicated her future is; hence, she makes a hasty decision. She tries her best to bring Fats and Amandla together, and Cuba gets cosy with Jafta, and they end up kissing.

Khulekani is disappointed when his son refuses to be a murderer; therefore, he pleads with Mandlakhe to disavow his story. Will Mandlakhe listen to him?

Episode 3659 -Thursday, 15th of July 2021

Khulekani is released from jail, and the Ndlovu and the Ngobese family members are fearful about his retribution, although Mandlakhe should be more fearful. Meanwhile, it is the final farewell for Blossom and Kop, and Jafta and Cuba and the kids are left behind to start the new chapter of their lives. However, an unexpected visitor shows up and catches them off guard.

Elsewhere, Valentine ends her feud with Sheila and later makes a surprising proposal to Fats, and it makes him hopeful about the future. Therefore, he asks Amandla's parents to bless their marriage.

Episode 3660 -Friday, 16th of July 2021

Fats gives his official proposal to Amandla his best, and luckily, she says yes, and it is all worthwhile. He makes a moving speech to affirm that he has let go of his past and promises to do better. Meanwhile, Kob and Sabelo get what they have always wanted.

Khulekani Ngobese finally gets his biggest blow when Nandi throws him under the bus and hands over the evidence to the cops. All hell breaks loose when he realises that he has to serve a long time sentence and that Suffocate is his cellmate.

Khulekani

Mandlakhe warns Khulekani about getting too close to Pule, but he chooses to take the risk instead. Later, Mandlakhe betrays him and tells Nandi the truth, and Nandi gets so furious that she ousts him. When he disappears mysteriously, his family members worry about his whereabouts. However, he manages to get out of jail and threatens to kill Mandlakhe. Nandi does the unthinkable when she turns him in, and he meets Suffocate in prison. Will Suffocate make him pay for sending him to prison?

Fats

Fats gets caught up in a love triangle when he insists on having his cake and eating it. He reassures Amandla that he will be a present father to their unborn baby. He also makes Valentine believe that he is the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with. When Amandla moves into his apartment, she walks in on him and Valentine in a compromising position. The scene causes her to lash out at him and reveal a shocking secret.

Fats feel devastated when both women leave him. Luckily, Valentine reveals hopeful information, and later, he asks Amandla to marry him, to which she says yes. What is Amandla's secret about? Why did Valentine change her mind so fast?

The snippets about Rhythm City Teasers for July 2021 are proof of how eventful the show will be. You cannot miss out out on any of the episodes. Ensure to tune in to e.TV every Monday to Friday at 19h00. You will be in for a bumpy ride!

