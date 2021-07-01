Currently contracted to AmaZulu, midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has credited his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Reneilwe Letsholonyane

The Bafana Bafana legend, Tshabalala, says he is honoured to have played with the Soweto-born icon, Letsholonyane

Many of the duo’s fans have also taken to social media to reminisce about the two iconic international players

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has showered his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Reneilwe Letsholonyane with praise following his retirement. The Bafana Bafana icon says he was honoured to play together with the dreadlocked legend.

‘Shabba’ posted a very sweet message on Instagram and tagged the former footballer.

The two players are credited for having played a crucial role for the Soweto giants in the past few seasons as they collected a number of trophies under coach Stuart Baxter.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala has paid tribute to retired Reneilwe Letsholonyane. Image: @SiphiweShabba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

"Honoured to have been a part of your glittering football journey. You have a good story to tell. The journey continues."

@Macdufftheselector said:

“Shabba and Yeye was the best combo in football. You guys killed a lot of teams.”

@Asief_Ebrahim said:

“One of the goats from 2010.”

@Clementvazitogp said:

“Happy retirement to Yeye.”

@Tendani_Khosi said:

“Thank you so much Legend.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Mnqobingunezi said:

“One of the best Kaizer Chiefs players.”

@Ricardomemela said:

“Peace to the legend himself.”

“Best African family”: Africans react to Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane’s cool family pics

Still looking at football news, Briefly News reported that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has just shared beautiful images of him spending time with the family. The photos have attracted the attention of his social media followers.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss is now preparing to face another South African side in the CAF Champions League. The Red Devils have reached the final of the continental tournament for the second time in a row and will contest the final against Kaizer Chiefs.

The clash comes after ‘Jingles’ beat Sundowns in the quarter-finals of the tournament via a 2-1 scoreline on aggregate.

@tipsshampoonaiza said:

"I see a future star there.”

@mhmd.shaban.72 said:

“No one can do anything better than you coach.”

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za