Skeem Saam Teasers for July 2021: Kwaito and John get their DNA results

If you have been following the Skeem Saam episodes, you should be wondering by now how the television drama series has consistently captured and retained your attention. Skeem Saam's twists and turns are unarguably part of why you have not lost interest in the TV drama series. It details the story of maturing into manhood and introduces the struggle and difficult choices boys make daily in the process. July's Skeem Saam teasers discuss what to expect.

Skeem Saam dramatises the reality of three young boys and their respective families. The series investigates romance, gender relationships, masculinity, and self-esteem in the pursuit of freedom. Check out the Skeem Saam episodes for this month.

Skeem Saam teasers for July 2021

What is the cause and cost of Elizabeth's rivalry with Glenda? Besides, who wants to see Dr Thobakgale imprisoned for a crime he knows nothing about? The Skeem Saam teasers for July answer these questions and also help you understand the certainty of truth.

Episode 259 - Thursday, 1st of July, 2021

Today's Skeem Saam soapie episode discusses how John and Kwaito obtained the results of their DNA, unveiling more dramas. At the same time, Glenda aims to ridicule a doctor on Turf's Hospital payroll by visiting Mr Kgomo, while Pretty requests a big favour when she visits Kat.

Episode 260 - Friday, 2nd of July, 2021

Season 9 finales!

Mr Kgomo misunderstands the relationship between Glenda and Dr Thobakgale, while Meikie surprises the entire Turfloop community with his actions.

Episode 1 - Monday, 5th of July, 2021

Season 10 premieres!

The disgraced woman escapes dramatically, while Elizabeth sees Glenda as a rival, which hurts her profession. However, Sis'Ouma is saddened when she learns of the challenges her best friend undergoes.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 6th of July, 2021

In this episode of Skeem Saam, Elizabeth lands in a difficult situation because she feuds with Glenda. In addition, the preparation for the wedding ceremony between Tbose and Mapitsi is threatened by the Maputla scandal.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 7th of July, 2021

John could not overcome his embarrassment, while Sifiso will most likely become unemployed. However, Alfred is displeased with the Principal's message to Mapitsi.

Episode 4 - Thursday, 8th of July, 2021

Babeile forces an entrance into Maputla's house with a gun for violent intentions, while Pretty comes to Sifiso's rescue by begging his employer.

Episode 5 - Friday, 9th of July, 2021

Elizabeth receives an office mail, and her troubles increase, while Leeto tells a less privileged lady to get out of town with her child.

Episode 6 - Monday, 12th of July, 2021

The Magongwa's demands are crystal clear regarding Tbose and Mapitsi's unconcluded wedding ceremony. Also, Sifiso gets heartbreaking news about his job at Café Rovuwa.

Episode 7 - Tuesday, 13th of July, 2021

In this episode of Skeem Saam, Pretty sets a dangerous trap for Dr Thobakgale at the clinic, whereas Lehasa is displeased when he learns of Cindy's intentions for her Café Rovuwa shares.

Episode 8 - Wednesday, 14th of July, 2021

Sadly for John, Kwaito reminds him of his parents, and the Principal prevents Elizabeth from getting her man from the hospital. However, Sifiso's troubles increase when his car develops a fault.

Episode 9 - Thursday, 15th of July, 2021

In today's Skeem Saam series, information about the Café Rovuwa shares gets to the wrong ears. Elsewhere, Mapitsi wants to get married, and nothing will stop her.

Episode 10 - Friday, 16th of July, 2021

John's return to work heaps more trouble for him, and a worried woman comes to Turf to find her daughter, although it yielded no result. Finally, however, Lehasa informs staff about the termination of a senior employee's appointment.

Episode 11 - Monday, 19th of July, 2021

A young doctor finds herself in deep trouble after someone's disappearance implicated her. However, MaNtuli has to leave home earlier than she anticipated, which breaks her heart. Then, Fanie obtains critical information about the shares at Café Rovuwa.

Episode 12 - Tuesday, 20th of July, 2021

Elizabeth struggles to escape with her life in a dire situation, while Lehasa manages to put off the staff's threats against him. On the other hand, Kwaito struggles to remember a fatal incident.

Episode 13 - Wednesday, 21st of July, 2021

The Principal makes a risky decision to rescue Elizabeth, while the Staff at Café Rovuwa plots to show Lehasa that they are not joking with the threats.

Episode 14 - Thursday, 22nd of July, 2021

Leeto clarifies the details of the celebration of his divorce, while Babeile is sure that Dr Thobakgale will not be granted bail. More so, there is a traffic jam on the property of a businessman, and he is unhappy about it.

Episode 15 - Friday, 23rd of July, 2021

In this Skeem Saam episode, two friends, now turned enemies, have the chance to settle their scores, while the discovery of Glenda's location surprises the Principal. Finally, Leeto celebrates his freedom from marriage in Johannesburg.

Episode 16 - Monday, 26th of July, 2021

Leeto's divorce celebration is not a welcomed development for everyone, while Lehasa and an employee get into a heated conversation over the traffic jam. Meanwhile, MaNtuli is not convinced that going home is the right thing to do even though Sifiso offers help.

Episode 17 - Tuesday, 27th of July, 2021

Today's Skeem Saam teaser discusses how Lord of the Flies is disappointed by his former classmates' reception, while MaNtuli finds her new environment unsettling. More so, Elizabeth is still in trouble even though Glenda's whereabouts are known.

Episode 18 - Wednesday, 28th of July, 2021

Lehasa's trouble with his employees will possibly affect the divorce celebration. Meanwhile, Pretty is troubled after hearing that Elizabeth's disciplinary hearing is around the corner. Also, Sifiso is unhappy with the trouble brewing between MaNtuli and his wife.

Episode 19 - Thursday, 29th of July, 2021

Leeto's divorce celebration turns into a party of fists and bruises. Besides, is Glenda willing to testify at the disciplinary hearing of Dr Thobakgale?

Episode 20 - Friday, 30th of July, 2021

When Leeto wakes up, he finds two women by his side and is surprised by the identity of one of them. However, two unexpected witnesses make an entrance during the disciplinary hearing of Dr Thobakgale.

Elizabeth

Elizabeth finds herself in trouble after starting a rivalry with Glenda, and because of this, she cannot see her lover. After getting implicated in Glenda's disappearance, she becomes a primary suspect and struggles to fight the dangerous situations she finds herself in before getting help from someone. However, she does not get out of these allegations easily, even after the victim is found. What will be the outcomes of her disciplinary hearing?

Lehasa

Lehasa is the head of Café Rovuwa but has a poor relationship with most of his staff. He takes his business seriously and is unhappy about news surrounding the company's shares. Later on, He sacks a senior staff member as a warning to stubborn employees, but this only makes them more rebellious. What will he do when his staff devises a plan to foil an upcoming event?

The Skeem Saam teasers above have unveiled the significant roles that the production crew has played in ensuring every fan gets entertained each time they watch the show's episodes. So, as the Skeem Saam series broadcast on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 18h30, make sure to join other fans across the world.

