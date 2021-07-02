It's Complicated Teasers for July 2021: Why is mother suspicious?

It's Complicated teasers for July 2021 provide snippets of how binge-worthy the soapie is. Besides the dramatic plot, the show has life lessons that guarantee a peaceful life if followed to the latter. It's Complicated cast members wear their roles so perfectly that you would think that some do not get along in real life. Check out the exciting snippets of It's Complicated teasers for July for more gist about the unpredictable show.

It's Complicated storyline revolves around Jassi, a young woman who gets married to a family that adores her. Her husband works abroad so she is forced to stay with her mother-in-law and brother-in-law Verande. She portrays the image of the perfect daughter-in-law, although her relationship with her brother-in-law gets out of hand.

They spark speculations about a brewing affair, and it nearly threatens her marriage. It's Complicated teasers for July 2021 give an account of how they grow close to each other and stir speculations. Read on for more!

It's Complicated teasers for July 2021

It's Complicated episodes for July 2021 have gradually elaborated how beautiful Jassi's relationship with her inlaws is. Her mother-in-law marvels at how perfect she is and how well she relates with everyone. However, she worries about her relationship with Jassi's brother-in-law. You ought to check out these snippets for details of what the two are up to.

Episode 25 - Saturday, 3rd of July 2021

Jassi's mother-in-law spots Verande and Jassi getting cosy, and it worries her; hence, she tries to brainstorm what could be happening between them.

Episode 26 - Sunday, 4th of July 2021

When Verande asks Jassie for help, Mother rebukes him.

Episode 27 - Saturday, 10th of July 2021

Jassi lies on the bed alongside her mother-in-law, although she focuses on her phone texting her husband. However, her mother-in-law is apprehensive that she could be chatting with Verande.

Episode 28 - Sunday, 11th of July 2021

Nerandin goes back to visit his mother, although she insists on him staying longer.

Episode 29 - Saturday, 17th of July 2021

Mother wakes up suddenly and says a prayer to put her worries to rest.

Episode 30 - Sunday, 18th of July 2021

Mother realises her dilemma; she wishes to trust her daughter-in-law, but her insecurities get the better part of her.

Episode 31 - Saturday, 24th of July 2021

Verande opens up about his love for Chani and puts Jassi in her place.

Episode 32 - Sunday, 25th of July 2021

Chani is rushed to the hospital; what is the issue?

Episode 33 - Saturday, 31st of July 2021

The doctor breaks sad news to Chani and her husband about the loss of their unborn baby. How will they process the information?

Jassi

Jassi gets so carried away by the budding friendship with Verande that she fails to uphold her boundaries. Her mother-in-law spots them during one of their chit chats and begins raising eyebrows. She tries to pretend that everything is cool, but it does not change Mother's doubts about her. Later, Verande disappoints her when he declares that he loves Chani. What will she do to win Mother's trust?

Verande

Verande finds himself in a dilemma when Chani starts doubting he has an affair with his sister-in-law. Therefore, he confesses to loving her and puts Chani's worries to rest. Later, Chani experiences a complication and is rushed to the hospital. At the hospital, the doctor breaks sad news about the death of their baby. How will she take in the information?

It's Complicated teasers for July 2021 highlight how quick the drama has escalated. You cannot afford to miss out on the upcoming episodes. Tune in to Zee World on Saturdays and Sundays at 19h00 for more details. The show is guaranteed to entertain!

