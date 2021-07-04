What is a SCUF controller, and can it improve your gaming experience?

It is very frustrating to play first-person shooters all the time and then have your butts handed to you by someone younger than you. For many, the culprit/scapegoat is always the controller. Undoubtedly, a slow one can impact your maneuver in the playing field. Because of this, the SCUF controller has been introduced and is believed to improve one’s gaming experience. Is this the case, though? Join us as we explore the association between increased gaming experience and this controller.

A SCUF controller is a third-party customized controller with easy modifications and tools that provide extra beneficial buttons in PS4 and Xbox one games: Photo: @obesegam3r

If you are looking to up your game, video game experts suggest you try the SCUF controller. Nonetheless, most gamers are still sceptical about how it helps in boosting one’s performance. Therefore, this article will evaluate what this tool does and if it is the way forward for a better gaming experience.

What is a SCUF controller?

It refers to a third-party customized controller that is easy to modify and with tools that provide extra beneficial buttons in PS4 and Xbox One games. Is there a SCUF controller for Xbox? Yes, but only that for Xbox One games.

What is the difference between the SCUF controller and regular controllers?

At first glance, it is hard to distinguish between these two. However, the two are different. One of the visual differences between the two is where the logo lies. The regular PS and Xbox logos are at the centre. However, the SCUF PS4 controller has a custom logo on several models.

The major difference between a regular and SCUF controller is that the SCUF controller has fine-tuned settings that enhance your gaming performance. Photo: @splenectomyx

Similarly, another difference is that some of these PS4 controllers, like the SCUF Impact, has blank button symbols. You will also notice more changes in the rear, especially in the placement of the rear paddles. Since this tool is custom-designed, it has additional features that give you an added advantage over gamers using the regular ones.

For example, you may customize your PS4 SCUF controller to have anti-friction rings, remapping, grip, and trigger system features. These fine tuned settings allow you to have a better and high gaming performance.

What does a SCUF controller do?

The one thing that these controllers promise is comfort. In addition, they allow you to customize various things for better performance. For example, you could change the shape of the D-pad, analogue sticks, or the triggers at its back. You also have the option of changing the colour of the triggers, rings, and buttons of your joysticks.

This tool boosts your experience using its quality system features. It has custom trigger restrictions and extra back buttons for better performance. Photo: @londonretrovideogames

When you change the analogue sticks, you boost your comfortability, especially if you have a long game session. In addition, the paddles mimic face button actions. These allow gamers to retain their thumbs on their thumbsticks, meaning more control, speed, and, most likely, wins.

Which SCUF controller is best for PS4?

SCUF Vantage 2 PS4 controller reviews reveal that this is perhaps the best controller to use when playing PlayStation 4. It is preferred due to its superb build quality, responsive thumbsticks and triggers, onboard customization, and extra buttons and paddles that increase value.

Are SCUF controllers worth it?

Are SCUF controllers worth the money? Reviews suggest that these paddles are worth the money because they help professional gamers meet the unmet demands of regular ones, ultimately help to boost their level of performance.

Professional gamers believe a SCUF controller is worth it because it improves your gaming experience in both PlayStation and Xbox games. Photo: @xboxboycie

Again, they help gamers reach their true potential worth decreased hand injuries caused by CLAW techniques, for example, due to their unique design. The design allows for increased hand use and unnecessary latency with comfort and ergonomics that reduce such injuries.

Similarly, they are rendered effective and worth it due to their customizable settings. You can customize so much, for example, the vibration settings and the paddles. You also get an opportunity to save profiles with 15 slots, helping you create a custom layout for every game you play.

Does SCUF controller help aim?

They do, and this is another reason why they are worth it. The aim is pretty dependent on the thumbsticks you use. The thumbsticks are interchangeable and allow you to adjust according to your play style and comfort, which might be the key to improving your game.

Can you get banned for using a SCUF controller?

It is legal if it contains a seal of proof that allows you to play professionally, in games like Gfinity, Call of Duty, SFCO, EGL, and ESL. Photo: @_gaming_lifestyle

Are SCUF controllers illegal? No, they are not. Due to their unique features, professional gamers have endorsed them and have become a staple in esports. Each one contains a special tamperproof seal of proof showing that a certified SCUF technician built it.

So, make sure you look for this seal to validate that the one you are using is legal. Can you use a SCUF controller in tournaments? Yes, you can. However, you must make sure you are using a legal one to play significant games like Gfinity, Call of Duty, SFCO, EGL, ESL, and so forth.

When it comes to improving your game, you need to consider getting yourself a SCUF controller. It will help you customize various settings to your preference, helping to boost your winning and performance chances. If you are playing PS4, the suggested one is the SCUF Vantage 2 PS4 controller. Happy playing!

