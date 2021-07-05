Rachel Kolisi Congratulates Hubby Siya on Springboks' Win Over Georgia

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, has credited her husband for their big win over Georgia

Rachel says the Springboks star, Siya, cleaned their opponents up last weekend but wants to see her hubby doing that in the house when it comes to chores

Social media users have positively reacted to the post and some have expressed delight to see the national rugby team back in action

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Following their 40-9 win over Georgia, Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel has praised the loose forward. Kolisi was in form as he led the rugby national team to a win in Tshwane last weekend.

Kolisi’s wife took to Instagram to congratulate her husband, saying he did well and cleaned up the park. The post has since attracted many social media users including the Cell C Sharks star, Kolisi himself.

Siya Kolisi's wife Rachel has shared a sweet message to her husband for the Springboks win. Image: @Rachel_Kolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Jongizizwe_ said:

“He worked hard for the country he deserves a pass when it comes to cleaning the house.”

@Its_Missleigh said:

“I watched 'Chasing the Sun' on Showmax yesterday for the second time just to prepare myself for all of this made me forget about what’s going on for a bit and gave me hope… that’s what the green and gold gives us, hope that together we are stronger.”

@Nikitacrisswell25 said:

“So happy to see the Boks play again. Have missed my boys in green and gold.”

@LuanEls2 said:

“Yup marriage is a team sport!”

@GGsteenkamp said:

“Hahaha awesome!”

@Ak_Dalegend said:

“Nailed that caption Rache.”

@Hayleaheyns said:

“That is hilarious.”

Keeping up with the Kolisis: Why Rachel Kolisi is Mzansi’s sweetheart

Remaining with stories on the rugby player, Briefly News reported that so much so that they have become South Africa’s very own version of Keeping Up with the Kardashian…without all the drama.

From poking fun at each other on Instagram to inspiring a nation, South Africans love keeping up with the Kolisis. While it was Siya who led the country into victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, his missus has become a powerhouse in her own right.

Rachel is seen by many as a supportive wife and dedicated mother, but she is also a successful businesswoman who is advocating for body positivity amongst women in South Africa.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za