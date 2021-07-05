The Taste Master SA season 2 is back with a big bang. The chances of the show being your ticket to stardom are a snap of a second away. Therefore, if you wish to become the new face of baking in the country, you might want to check out these details. You will be surprised by how straightforward the process is.

The Taste Master SA started as a spinoff for the Afternoon Express show on SABC 3. The thirteen episodes of the first season gave viewers snippets of the task of unveiling the best chef, who walked away with a hefty pocket. The second season is a little twisted since it will be about baking. So, if you are a confident 'baking fundi', this is the perfect opportunity to showcase your art.

The Taste Master SA season 2

The Taste Master SA 1 is one of the most competitive SABC 3 cooking shows. It exposes talent to the world and the contestants to share their skills with the viewers. The thrill of watching your favourite contestant face the challenges is enough to make you wish you were part of the competition. So, if you are an avid baker and are confident about making the best pastries, doughy goodness and cakes, you might want to read on.

The second season of the reality show is in partnership with Royal Baking Powder. The season promises another series of exhilarating drama, good food and the exorbitant prize for the ultimate winner. Royal Baking Powder wishes to encourage viewers to embrace the baking tradition and give credit to new generation baking.

The Taste Master SA 2019 aired on SABC 3. The second season, however, premiers on SABC 2 on the 13th of August 2021.

How to enter The Taste Master SA season 2

After a competitive thirteen episodes among The Taste Master SA contestants in 2019, chef Tumi Mogoa walked away with the Luxe Restaurant Award of Rising Star. Therefore, if you wish to be among the lucky SABC cooking shows winners walking away with the treasure, the process is as simple as the following steps,

Fill in The Taste Master SA application form, which is available on the website. The form will require you to provide your name, age, email address, city of residence, phone number, social media profiles and your motivation. Upload a video clip of yourself baking using the Royal Baking Powder.

The Taste Master SA terms and conditions

Applicants will be required to meet the following terms and conditions,

Have a passion for food since The Taste Master recipes are about getting dirty in the kitchen. Be 18 years of age or older. Be a permanent resident of South Africa. Ensure that, if selected as The Taste Master SA contender, you will be available for the duration that the competition will be on.

The deadline for the online application is on the 7th of July 2021, and any applications made after the date will not be considered.

How to become The Taste Master SA season 2 winner

The producers will use the following steps to determine the contenders who will proceed to the next stage of the competition.

Upon filling in and submitting the online application form, the show's producers will select a shortlist of qualified applicants at their discretion. The producers will settle on a date and invite the selected applicants for auditions. The producers will also be at liberty to withdraw or cancel an invitation sent to a prospectus contestant. The shortlisted applicants will take care of the expenses and arrangements to make it to the auditions. Communication on whether the auditions will be held online will also be made. If a shortlisted candidate fails to show up for the audition, they will not be considered a contender. Therefore, they shall not have any claims against the stakeholders. The producers will select the contenders at their discretion, and the contenders will have to sign a written participation agreement.

Therefore, if you are an avid baker, submitting a high-quality video of yourself showcasing your creativity might go a long way in helping you secure a chance. However, one risks being eliminated as a contender if they,

If at any stage, they provide inaccurate, untruthful or misleading personal details or information. Breach any terms and conditions. Unreasonably decline to take part in any of the challenges or events that form part of the competition. Suppose they are found at any stage unfit during or before the competition. A contender may also be considered unsuitable if they have engaged or engage in unlawful activities against public morals and reflect negatively on the programme.

Determination of The Taste Master 2021 winner

The competition will be filmed and conducted at various locations within the country, mainly in Cape Town. During the competition, the producers will take care of reasonable accommodation, transportation and subsistence for the contestant.

Elimination of the contenders will depend on a contender's performance in the challenges. The producers will determine the winner at their sole discretion, and they will unveil their identity on the 3rd of December 2021.

The Taste Master SA season 2 reward

Throughout the competition, the contenders will be required to maintain a Facebook, Twitter and Instagram account presence. They will be required to post weekly on their social media platforms and promote the programme, and include Royal Baking Powder on the posts. The Taste Master winner will be required to perform influencer services for Royal Baking Powder for one year.

The Taste Master SA season 2 winner stands the chance of winning the grand prize valued at a whopping R50,000!

If you are an avid baker and would love to win a hefty prize alongside the benefits that accompany the package, do not let this opportunity pass you by. The Taste Master SA season 2 might be the chance to change your life for the better. Therefore, make use of the opportunity while it lasts!

