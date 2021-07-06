Love or Poison Teasers - July 2021: What is the gist of the series finale?

Love or Poison is another of Glow TV's thrilling supernatural soapies. The series finale is this July, and you will not believe what the show has in store. Will the Vishkanya's succeed in killing the whole family? Read more in the exciting teasers.

In these Love or Poison episodes, Viraj is unhappy that Sitara is a Vishkanya, and he decides to cut her off completely. However, a poisoned birthday cake brings them back together. Will they succeed in ending the oppression inflicted by the Vishkanya's in the finale? See more drama in the Love or Poison teasers for July below.

Love or Poison July teasers

What will Sitara do when she finds out that Hariyali is working with the Vishkanyas? Will she succeed in stopping Viraj from making the biggest mistake in his life? The following Love or Poison teasers for July 2021 are guaranteed to entertain!

Thursday, 1st July 2021 - Episode 110/111

Viraj is excited that Sitara has returned. However, his mood is dampened once more after Hariyali reveals her true motives.

Sitara becomes sick after getting a snake bite, regardless of her being a Vishkanya. Does this mean she has become a normal human?

Friday, 2nd July 2021 - Episode 112/ 113

Viraj chooses to cut Sitara off after he discovers that she is a Vishkanya.

Sitara is a damsel in distress, and she ends up looking for shelter at Devi Maa's shrine, where she praya for assistance. Her prayers are answered because Vrinda and her sisters find her there!

Monday, 5th July 2021 - Episode 114/ 115

A stranger rescues Sitara from the Vishkanya's captivity. What is the identity of her saviour?

The Vishkanya's try very hard to kill Sitara, but they soon find out that stabbing her does not leave any wounds.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 - Episode 116/ 117

Sitara spots Hariyali having a deep conversation with the Vishkanya's! Elsewhere, Vrinda schemes to murder Viraj.

Hariyali sets her plan in motion to make Viraj ask for her hand. Elsewhere, Sitara tries to assure Viraj that Hariyali is in cahoots with the Vishkanya's.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 - Episode 118/ 119

A desperate Sitara sees the light at the end of the tunnel when she locates Rajguru.

Sitara spots Viraj staring at a photograph of them together; this makes her confident that he still has feelings for her.

Thursday, 8th July 2021 - Episode 120/121

Hariyali deceives Viraj; she tells him that Sitara beat her up.

Vrinda gets a deadly fruit, and she puts it in Rani Laxmi Singh's birthday cake. Who is the fruit intended for?

Friday, 9th July 2021 - Episode 122/123

Viraj requests that Laxmi Bai states whatever gift she would like to have for her birthday; she says that she would like to see him and Sitara back together!

An angry Hariyali faces Vrinda and her sisters and blames them for adding a poisonous substance to the birthday cake. She is pissed off because this led to Viraj and Sitara reuniting.

Monday, 12th July 2021 - Episode 124/ 125

Laxmi Bai makes a bold move of tying the hands of Sitara and Viraj. As a result, the two are forced to make joint decisions and cooperate.

Surya tells Viraj that to rescue Sitara, they need first to get her parrot to safety because Hariyali intends to kill it.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 - Episode 126/ 127

Viraj and Sitara are en route to saving the parrot from the deadly hands of the Vishkanyas; however, their mission fails.

Hariyali and the Vishkanyas learn about the Magical Astra that can end Sitara's life. How will they get the weapon from the enchanted tree?

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 - Episode 128/129

Sitara is oblivious to the fact that the person who has wrapped her in their arms is not Viraj, but it is Hariyali who is pretending to be him.

After learning that Sitara has murdered Hariyali, the Vishkanyas are afraid that she will go after them. So, later on, they formulate a plot to kidnap Sitara and remove all her blood so that she no longer has her powers.

Thursday, 15th July 2021 - Episode 130/131

Disappointed by her failure to murder her daughter, Vrinda uses her child's own venom to make another Vishkanya, Vishtaara!

Vishtaara overwhelms Sitara and keeps her caged up in a room. Soon after, she approaches Viraj intending to murder him.

Friday, 16th July 2021 - Episode 132/ 133 (part 1)

Sitara is faced with an enemy who will not reveal herself; is this how she dies?

Samrat says that the only way for the Vishtaara to be conquered is for Sitara to be killed!

Monday, 19th July 2021 - Episode 133 (Part 2)

Some of the family members are okay with Sitara sacrificing her life in order for them to stay alive. But, will she end her life for their sake?

Episode 134 - Series finale!

Samrat eavesdrops on the Vishkanya's as they scheme to murder the entire family after Sitara is dead. Will he make it in time to stop her from dying?

Sitara

In the teasers above, she becomes sick after getting bitten by a snake. Has she lost her powers? She finds herself hopeless and in need of help, but no one comes to her aid. Soon after, Laxmi Bai is responsible for her and Viraj fixing things. Will the reunion last or will the Vishkanya's ruin things?

Hariyali

She reveals the true nature of Viraj's love interest and is later spotted engrossed in conversation with the Vishkanyas. She tries to get Viraj on her side, but her plans fail horribly. In the end, she is murdered by Sitara.

You can watch Love or Poison episodes on Glow TV on weekdays from 19h00 to 19h30. From the teasers above, do you think the Vishkanya's will succeed in their mission? Engage with us in the comments below.

