Gauteng's MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has put out a call to government to ensure Kaizer Chiefs players are vaccinated ahead of the CAF Champions League final

Taking to social media, the Education MEC believes vaccinating Chiefs' players will gear them up for cup action after at least half the squad previously contracting the virus

There was a massive reaction to Lesufi's post as his mentions were flooded with a stream of comments that went on to include more than just soccer-related commentary

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has put on his Kaizer Chiefs shirt ahead of the Soweto giants' highly-anticipated CAF Champions League final clash against Al Ahly.

Chiefs will be tackling their first-ever African showpiece final and Lesufi has urged the Amakhosi camp to get vaccinated. The MEC believes vaccinating Chiefs' players will gear them up for cup action, with half the squad previously contracting the virus.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi is rooting for Kaizer Chiefs to win the CAF Champions League but has urged the camp to get vaccinated before then. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

In a tweet earlier, Lesufi, who himself recently received a shot of the vaccine said:

"A special plea to have the entire Amakhosi camp vaccinated so that they can be ready to represent the country. On the eve of their semifinal match, almost half of the team fell victims of Covid-19. We need the entire team to be ready and fit to #BringCafCup home."

The Glamour Boys were rocked with Covid-19 cases ahead of the second leg CAF Champions League semi-final against Wydad Casablanca at the FNB Stadium. As a result, officials and players were missing from their squad.

Kaizer Chiefs have started their preparations for the upcoming final with the entire South African football fraternity behind the team. The match takes place on 17 July at the Mohammed V Stadium in Morocco.

MEC interacts with social media users as other matters are raised

There was a massive reaction to Lesufi's original tweet as his mentions were flooded with a stream of comments. These ranged from more than just soccer-related comments but went on to touch on issues affecting the politics of the day.

One user criticised Lesufi for having "misplaced priorities" while another told the MEC that they no longer respect his ideologies. Briefly News took a look at some of the fiery comments below.

@Rober04252669 commented:

"Entlek this is how corruption works in this country."

@mapeleng_t cited:

"Nonsensical idea.Used to respect your ideology but from these ijo."

@vula92916233 added:

"Essential service workers [are] not even vaccinated, Minister."

@_uNjabulo_ mentioned:

"Mr Lesufi, as Kaizer Chiefs fans, we also need bodyguards. We are no longer safe in this country."

@FIKIZOLOL opined:

"Footballers are not providing essential services. At least not until retail workers and petrol attendants."

Free State Education moves vaccination rollout forward, nearly at completion

The Free State education department has confirmed that it is on track to complete the rollout of vaccines by the time the end of the week rolls around.

As part of the announcement, Briefly News previously reported, education officials in the province stated that at least 50 per cent of the targeted 32 000 educators and support staff at a total of 29 centres across the province have received the vaccine.

It is reported the province will complete the rollout by Friday with the mop-up operations expected to be carried out next week. Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Basic Education, was on hand to monitor the vaccination rollout in Botshabelo (45 km east of Bloemfontein), according to SABC News.

The minister was joined by Tate Makgoe, the Free State Education MEC, and the province's Health MEC, Montseng Tsiu.

