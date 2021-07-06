EastEnders star June Brown age, early life, movies and TV shows, relationship

June Brown performed on BBC's EastEnders drama series as Dot Cotton since 1985. However, her fans' fears about her leaving the show manifested last year. Besides her outstanding performance on EastEnders, the older generation have good memories of Jane Brown acting as Mrs Parsons on the Coronation Street soapie in the 70s.

June Brown dressed as a Pearly Queen in 1995. Photo: @Mirrorpix

Source: Getty Images

EastEnders has featured social issues like interracial affairs, domestic violence, and LGBTQ marriages. Why are June Brown and Lady Gaga friends? The celebrities had a deep connection while acting together in EastEnders 2013 episode. They liked each other's witty jokes combined with savage comebacks.

June Brown profile summary

June Muriel Brown

Famous as: Dot Cotton

Date of birth: 16th February 1927

Father: Henry William Melton Brown

Mother: Louisa Ann Brown

Place of birth: Needham Market, Suffolk, UK

Age: 94 years

Career: Actress and author

Nationality: English

Ethnicity: Mixed

Siblings: 5

Marital status: Married

Children: 6

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Net worth: £1 million - £3.8 million

June Brown's Facebook fan page: @junebrownfans (unofficial)

June Brown's Twitter page: @JuneMBrown

June Brown biography

How old is June Brown from Eastenders? The actress is 94 years old in 2021. She was born on 16th February 1927 in Needham Market, Suffolk, UK, to Louisa Ann Brown (mother) and Henry William Melton Brown (father). Her ancestry is Irish, Dutch, Italian, Algerian (Oran community), Sephardic Jewish, and Scottish.

The actress dressed in white outfits during the 2009 BAFTA Television Awards. Photo: @Dave M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Pneumonia killed June's 15-days-old younger brother in 1932 before her 8-year-old elder sister Marise died of a meningitis-like illness in 1934. The actress' other siblings are Lois, John and Rosemary.

After attending St John's Church of England School in Ipswich, she joined Ipswich High School. The 17-year-old June voluntarily joined the women's navy soldiers at the beginning of World War II. She underwent acting training in The Old Vic Theatre School in London after performing in a play in the Southern Command.

John Brown's marriages and affairs

Who was June Brown married to? Depression made June Brown's husband, actor John Garley, commit suicide after seven years in marriage. The actress married him in 1950 when she was 23 years old.

Actor Robert Arnold tied knots with her in 1958. The couple had six children while living in their Surrey mansion, but one died while still a baby. June Brown's children who are alive are Lousie, Naomi, Sophie, Chloe, William.

June Brown smoking on a balcony in Gravesend 1997. Photo: @Alisdair MacDonald

Source: Getty Images

The actress never remarried after Arnold died in 2003 at the age of 45. Some of June Brown's grandchildren are Matthew, John and Bethany Penfold. The late Nigel Hawthorne declared her the most beautiful creature. June admitted having dated many men during World War II. She said:

If I'd stayed at home, I'd have married as a virgin. But, in the heady post-war years and afterwards, when I was a drama student at the Old Vic, I fell in love all the time. I hate the phrase "having sex". I only ever made love. It had to have something almost spiritual about it. But I realise now I should have gone with the ones who made me laugh.

The actress added:

Certainly, between the ages of 18 and 23, when I married for the first time, I seemed to attract the opposite sex. And I'd go to bed with men because I was looking for something I never quite found until I met my first husband, Johnny. He was a lovely person and the wittiest man I've ever known.

What has happened to June Brown?

Dot's failing eyesight touched millions of EastEnders' viewers because it was June Brown's reality. She had eyesight surgery in 2017. Fans are wondering, "why has June Brown left EastEnders?" The actress quit the series in 1993, returned in 1997, and left again last year. So, why did June Brown leave EastEnders? In an interview with Daily Mirror, June Brown said;

I always felt Dot was one of those characters who should stay the same. She's a simple creature.

The actress fought in World War II. Photo: @Ian West

Source: Getty Images

In the podcast, Distinct Nostalgia, the actress said;

I don't want a retainer for EastEnders; I've left, I've left for good. I've sent her off to Ireland where she'll stay...I went back to do a good story. Alas and alack, when I got back, it had gone up in smoke.

Meanwhile, BBC1's statement read:

We never discuss artists' contracts, however as far as EastEnders are concerned, the door remains open for June, as it always has if the story arises and if June wishes to take part.

Jane Brown is currently the voice artist of the character Margey in the Missing You audio drama series. June Brown's biography book, Before the Year Do, is available on Amazon. She took a six-month break from EastEnders to write it and returned to the series in 2013.

June Brown's films, television shows and theatre

June Brown acts and directs stage productions. She directed Pin Money and Double D plays. Below is a list of some of her exceptional work since 1985 to date:

Movies

Misunderstood

The Mambo Kings

Straw Dogs

Psychomania

Murder by Decree

June Brown attending the 2017 TRIC Awards in London, England. Photo: @Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Television series

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Survivors

Oliver Twist

Doctor Who (The Time Warrior)

100 Years Younger in 21 Days

Missing You (Audio drama)

Theatre plays

An Inspector Calls

Nightshade

Calendar Girls

A Day Forever

Rebecca

Laura

Absolute Hell

The actress holding her Lifetime Achievement Awards. Photo: @Tim Whitby

Source: Getty Images

June Brown's net worth

How much is June Brown worth? She is worth £1 million to £3.8 million. Some of the actress's awards include the 2008 Member of the Queen's MBE in 2008 and Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2005.

June Brown has lived a fascinating life build a lasting career legacy and her family. Losing her siblings and spouses took a toll on her. However, she used those breaking points as inspirations to achieve more in life. She is globally known as one of the best entertainers to grace television.

