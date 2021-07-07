Generations: The Legacy Teasers for August 2021: How will Luyolo make peace?

The new Generations: The Legacy Teasers for August 2021 show us that when people have ambitions, they do everything to achieve them. Since ambitions may be conflicting, a rivalry is bound to occur. The anticipated Generations Teasers pulls you into a world of contrasting aspirations amongst the characters. In situations like this, what is the way out? This month's Generations: The Legacy episodes are guaranteed to entertain!

Generations: The Legacy cast. Photo: @Generations: The Legacy

Source: Facebook

Generations: The Legacy is a South African drama that has been around for close to three decades. Like wine, the plots in this soapie get better with years. It discusses the story of a couple’s ambition to gain power by ruling the media space.

Generations: The Legacy soapie will introduce you to Tau Mogale and her husband, Karabo Moroka. Although their goals align at the beginning, later events will show the deceit that comes with ambition.

Generations: The Legacy Teasers for August 2021

How will Tshidi react to the events she witnessed? Besides, why do people keep secrets that will eventually be exposed? These and many more are the questions you will get from this month’s Generations: The Legacy teasers. You do not want to miss a minute of this suspenseful soap opera.

Episode 181 (1741): Monday, 2nd of August, 2021

Tracy wants to hurt her former lover and tells a terrible lie to achieve this, while Kabisi does not want anyone to know that he is ill. Besides, the love affair between two secret lovers is about to be made public.

Episode 182 (1742): Tuesday, 3rd of August, 2021

Most girls will lose their heads when they are crushing on a boy. But, elsewhere, Tshidi watches a ritual take place, and it scares her. So then, what will be the consequences of Luyolo’s careless attitude?

Episode 183 (1743): Wednesday, 4th of August, 2021

Ayanda receives devastating information from Fikile over the phone. However, there is a bee in Nontle’s bonnet, but Melo does not support the idea, while Gadaffi hurries to the sitting room after hearing something.

Episode 184 (1744): Thursday, 5th of August, 2021

Mbali is changing, and the Diales think it is not a good thing. Elsewhere, everyone is surprised when the test results arrive since they expect something else. At the same time, Mpho calls Kabisi a hypocrite to his utmost shock.

Episode 185 (1745): Friday, 6th of August, 2021

Is it true that Pele does not believe in black magic like he always says? Sphe makes a choice that leaves Luyolo in shock, and then, will Lucy save the day with a desperate call?

Generations: The Legacy teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 186 (1746): Monday, 9th of August, 2021

Tracy is surprised when she realises the news from Moroka’s media, while Melokhule and Nontle confuse their buddy with different advice. However, what is the consequence of Gogo Sisulu’s reaction to the plan?

Episode 187 (1747): Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021

Gogo Sisulu’s solution to the problem of defeating the dark queen scares the girls, and as much as Mbali would love to go for the vacation, fate seems to have another plan. Meanwhile, a heated conversation at the gym leads to a bad situation.

Episode 188 (1748): Wednesday, 11th of August, 2021

Luyolo does not enjoy saving a man’s life, while Pele is shocked about Ayanda’s actions. Besides, trouble brews in the family after Gog’Flo discovers something.

Episode 189 (1749): Thursday, 12th of August, 2021

Mpho's decision to advise his friend seems like an insult, and Lucy intentionally plays a scary prank on her daughter. However, the Diale men get a double shock; the first is the person that came to Shebeen, and the second is the information that the person shares.

Episode 190 (1750): Friday, 13th of August, 2021

Sphe reaches out but gets a disappointing response, while Mbali suffers from paranoia, destroying her date. However, Gadaffi watches an altercation take place and goes out in panic.

Episode 191 (1751): Monday, 16th of August, 2021

Tshidi does not want the doctor to get away with his carelessness, while Ayanda discovers that something is wrong, although at the late hour. Meanwhile, Tracy does something extra to woo her former lover.

Generations: The Legacy teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 192 (1752): Tuesday, 17th of August, 2021

Pele is unaware of his closeness to the love of his life, and Shama’s efforts to find a solution worsens the situation. At the same time, Cosmo has to seek help from Fikile.

Episode 193 (1753): Wednesday, 18th of August, 2021

Mpho is in shock after overhearing a piece of information, while Mbali loses her happiness after hearing the description of her first job. Elsewhere, not everyone is delighted to see Sphe when she arrives at the celebration party.

Episode 194 (1754): Thursday, 19th of August, 2021

Kabisi’s ex, Moroka Makoti, threatens him, and it makes him mad. However, Tshidi cannot do anything to stop her worst fears from coming to reality, whereas Mia persuades her friend to leave the cards on the table.

Episode 195 (1755): Friday, 20th of August, 2021

Cosmo shows everyone that there is no wrong time to follow one's dream, while Pele challenges Oby and is shocked at her response. Besides, Luyolo’s personal life is becoming more complex by the day.

Episode 196 (1756): Monday, 23rd of August, 2021

Mbali is madly in love with someone, while Tracy’s mood is ruined after overhearing a piece of information. Elsewhere, Lucy does not think she has done anything terrible even after Mrekza challenges her about it.

Episode 197 (1757): Tuesday, 24th of August, 2021

Ayanda is tired of her lover’s quest for revenge, while Nontle seems not to know that her outbursts are being recorded. Also, the saying that it is easier said than done comes into play.

Generations: The Legacy teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 198 ( 1758): Wednesday, 25th of August, 2021

Mpho starts an investigation with the information he obtained, while Pele becomes tired of his wife. Unfortunately, the wife feels the same way about it. Elsewhere, Luyolo thinks it is time to reconcile all differences.

Episode 199 (1759): Thursday, 26th of August, 2021

Cosmo is unaware that he is in a real situation, and he attacks his oppressor. Besides, Mbali transfers her aggression to an innocent person. Then, when a man is being chased by his demon, the experience can be traumatising.

Episode 200 ( 1760): Friday, 27th of August, 2021

Yster switches his reaction after obtaining a new piece of information, while Lucy pledges loyalty to her brother. More so, someone monitors Konono and Gadaffi, but they are unaware.

Episode 201 (1761): Monday, 30th of August, 2021

An attempt to fix a relationship ruins it finally. While Zondiwe discovers Pele’s atrocities and exposes them, Nontle gets angry when Melokuhle makes a teasing comment.

Episode 202 (1762): Tuesday, 31st of August, 2021

Ayanda discovers that she is sharing her man with another woman, and Mpho's plans confuse him. However, Mbali uncovers a secret that should have remained so.

Ayanda

Ayanda is troubled about the state of her relationship. The trouble started after she received a shocking phone call from someone. She starts acting strange, and this worsened the situation. Unfortunately, when she realises that something is not right, there is nothing she could do to salvage the situation. Eventually, she discovers her man is having an extramarital affair.

Mbali

Some people become concerned when Mbali begins to act in strange ways. Things are not working out well for her; she could not go for the vacation she wishes for before her date gets ruined because she is scared of something that does not exist. Unfortunately, innocent people become the victim of Mbali’s frustrations.

From the Generation: The Legacy teasers you have read above, you can see the influence of ambitions on people. It is clear that no matter how good ambitions are, they can breed social vices like hatred, deceit, and betrayal. Do not miss what becomes of Ayanda and her troubled state as the show can be viewed on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 20h00.

READ ALSO: Muvhango Teasers for July 2021: Will Mpho's baby be found?

Briefly.co.za shared the enticing Muvhango teasers for July 2021 episodes. Marang takes drastic actions after overhearing a conversation, and unfortunately, her actions lead her into embarrassing situations.

For instance, Thabang commands her to steal some sperms for her to keep the house. How will the sperm stealing mission end? Why does Thabang want the sperms?

Source: Briefly.co.za