Coach Morena Ramoreboli Delights in Bafana Bafana's 1-0 Win over Botswana

Bafana Bafana stand-in coach Morena Ramoreboli has expressed his views following their 1-0 win over Botswana on Tuesday

The COSAFA Cup opening clash for the Ramoreboli-led Bafana saw them finding the back of the net versus Botswana through Kagiso Malinga in Gqeberha

South Africa will now prepare to face eSwatini in their second match on Thursday as they look for another victory

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Stand-in Bafana Bafana coach Morena Ramoreboli has praised his charges after their 1-0 win over Botswana in the COSAFA Cup on Tuesday evening. Ramoreboli says it was very important to start on a high.

The hosts managed to bag a win via a second-half goal courtesy of substitute Kagiso Malinga and they now have three points on the board.

Bafana Bafana coach Morena Ramoreboli has reflected on their slender win against Botswana. Image: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana coach Morena Ramoreboli reflects on the win over Botswana

The stand-in manager has credited his boys for the hard work, especially in the heart of the park, saying they didn’t want to lose too many balls. Ramoreboli told SuperSport TV:

"I want to congratulate the boys. I think they tried their level best to execute the plan as we wanted. Yes, we never got too many entries into the final third, especially in the first half. I think second half we managed to correct a few things. We did not want to lose too many balls because we knew that they would win many aerial balls.

"Even though there were few mistakes, we could not get enough entries into the final third. Because Sibanyoni could not connect well with Pitso and Brooks. In the second half we managed to create a few chances. We knew that Malinga has been scoring a lot of goals for Swallows off the bench.

"Obviously when you have him on the bench bring him on and he will give you something. He did that exactly today. These are some of the players who showed signs of maturity.

"We needed to start well. To start well was not enough. We had to also play good football. I think we played an entertaining game. we wanted to play forward as quickly as we could."

In their next clash, Bafana will face eSwatini on Thursday as they will look to make it two wins in a row.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Bafana Bafana coach Helman Mkhalele and Lucky Shiburi in isolation

South Africa faced a number of challenges heading to the tournament staged in Gqeberha at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. The team has suffered a number of blows as far as Covid-19 testing is concerned.

Phakaaathi reported that Ramoreboli was standing in for Mkhalele, who had to enter isolation along with goalkeeper coach Shiburi as a precautionary measure as they await their Covid-19 test results.

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana lands new diski gig with Atletico Madrid

In other football stories, Briefly News reported that Banyana Banyana international star Thembi Kgatlana has just landed a new gig with the Spanish side, Atletico Madrid, on a two-year deal.

The Banyana forward was unveiled by the club on Tuesday. Kgatlana has also expressed delight in the move, saying she cannot wait to meet her teammates and that her dream is to work hard for the team.

The South African footballer completes her move from another outfit in Spain, Eibar, and expressed that she is happy to land such an opportunity.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za