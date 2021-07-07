Chippa United Reportedly Interested in Former Kaizer Chiefs Coach Gavin Hunt

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has expressed interest in securing former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt’s signature

The trigger-happy Chippa chairman, Mpengesi, has told a local media website that he is looking for a big name coach just like Hunt, who was sacked by Chiefs

This comes after the Gqeberha-based club recently parted ways with Lehlohonolo Seema in the past few days

Chippa United are currently looking for a coach and media reports suggest that they are going for a big gun in the football industry. Local media outlets suggest that former Kaizer Chiefs boss Gavin Hunt’s name is being mentioned.

According to KickOff, the former Bidvest Wits boss is linked with the job as chairman Siviwe Mpengesi is said to be chasing a ‘big fish’.

The controversial chairman, known for being trigger-happy when it comes to coaches, recently parted ways with coach Lehlohonolo Seema, who is now in charge of Golden Arrows.

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi addresses their coaching targets

The football website has it that the man also known as 'Chippa', wants a high profile manager to lead his side. He told KickOff:

"We have received a lot of applications, including a number of international coaches. We have shortlisted the number into 12. This time we are looking for a high-profile coach. We should be announcing the new coach next week. Is Gavin Hunt available?"

Gavin Hunt’s agent John Wilson speaks on his client’s immediate future

The South African has it that Hunt’s representative, John Wilson, said the former Moroka Swallows coach is looking to return to the touchline. Wilson said:

“Like any top-flight coach, Gavin wants to get back onto the training ground as soon as possible. But in saying that he won’t rush into any project. Naturally, when a coach with his pedigree becomes available, there is interest. But it has to be the right environment. He has taken some time out over the last few weeks since leaving Chiefs and done some brilliant work as a pundit for SuperSport.”

Zambia’s Zanaco FC rubbishes Gavin Hunt’s appointment

In the past few days, media reports surfaced that Hunt was set to be unveiled by the Zambian Super League outfit, however, media officer Martha Nshimbi denied the news. She exclusively told Briefly News:

“My boss has unfortunately not granted me permission to give a comment to the media. But off the record, they are false rumours.”

Axed Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt lands job at Supersport TV

In other news, Briefly News reported that former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has just landed a new job after being sacked by the Amakhosi side.

Hunt will form part of the team of experts to analyse, preview and review the upcoming EURO football tournament. The European football spectacle will be hosted in the Netherlands and will get underway from 11 June until 11 July.

According to a statement released by SuperSport TV, the former Bidvest Wits and Moroka Swallows mentor will be part of the panellists.

