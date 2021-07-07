Suidooster Teasers for August 2021: Chris falls prey to Werner's tricks

The most anticipated Suidooster teasers for August 2021 are officially here, and the twists in turns in the show are mind-blowing. Some of the most beautiful friendships hang by a thread, as some of the darkest secrets risk being revealed. Cheeky Suidooster cast members turn against one another, and the sticky situations force some of them to plot against the people who had their backs. Check out the highlights in Suidooster teasers for August 2021 for details on how Chris will find himself in Werner's hands.

Recent Suidooster episodes highlight Rhafiek's woes and how difficult it was to find a balance after the humiliating threat to his relationship. Ty deals with the agony of being separated from his family, and lacking access to his son eats him up. Danni, on the other hand, struggles to find a solution to her financial woes. If you thought the drama had gotten to its peak, the gist in Suidooster teasers for August 2021 will leave you perplexed.

Suidooster teasers for August 2021

Suidoosters August 2021 teasers give a glimpse of Danni's efforts to get her finances in check. He tries to make things right, but his efforts do not bear fruits. What will his next resort be?

Episode 1334 - Monday, 2nd of August 2021

Ty gets a breakthrough in his plans and considers sharing more details about his future with Carlo, and Bridgette makes an uncomfortable comment about Oos Wes.

Episode 1335 - Tuesday, 3rd of August 2021

Kaashifa and Bianca struggle to piece up shocking details about Oos Wes, and Siya and Danni get a lucrative opportunity with their sales for the church. Elsewhere, Carlo's reaction to Ty's proposal leaves him upset, although Lee-Ann offers her nuggets of wisdom, and he agrees to try again.

Episode 1336 - Wednesday, 4th of August 2021

Mrs J feels frustrated when her wishes are disregarded; hence, she chastises the culprits. Lee-Ann offers to support Carlo and Ty in fixing their issues, and Bianca struggles to find financial footing.

Episode 1337 - Thursday, 5th of August 2021

Ty struggles to meet the requirements of his new position, and Kaashifa hides her plans from Bianca. Meanwhile, Mrs J finds it hard to make peace with Danni.

Episode 1338 - Friday, 6th of August 2021

Bridgette asks uncomfortable questions about the products that the people from the church are selling, and Danni tries to make it up to Zoe. Later, an argument about Oos Wes ensues between Bianca and Kaashifa.

Episode 1339 - Monday, 9th of August 2021

Nazeem lands another opportunity to play the hero, and Ty gambles with the responsibilities on his plate. AB tries to work on the tension in his household, and Elana faces a series of frustrations forcing her to unveil the villain in herself.

Episode 1340 - Tuesday, 10th of August 2021

Ty makes a shocking realisation, and Bianca considers Nazeem's suggestion.

Episode 1341 - Wednesday, 11th of August 2021

Neil offers a suggestion to solve the church's financial issues, and Lee-Ann has her hands full with Carlo. Meanwhile, Kaashifa is exhilarated about her future, although not everyone is happy for her.

Episode 1342 - Thursday, 12th of August 2021

Ty and Lee-Ann make a significant decision, and Werner and Chris grow closer. Meanwhile, Bianca responds positively to her setback.

Episode 1343 - Friday, 13th of August 2021

Kate gets back sooner and surprises the wrong person, and Danni continues selling the tablets despite Siya's efforts to stop her. Later, Bridgette handles Lee-Ann's moving plans.

Episode 1344 - Monday, 16th of August 2021

Werner concocts a plan to hurt Chris, and Ty's new household adapts well to his presence. The tension between Kaashifa and Bianca spirals out of control, and Oos Wes faces the consequences of the current situation.

Episode 1345 - Tuesday, 17th of August 2021

Werner initiates his evil plan, and Oos Wes struggles to keep up with orders. Later, the Daniel family members argue over the school concert.

Episode 1346 - Wednesday, 18th of August 2021

Kaashifa works so hard to prove herself, although things do not go according to how she had planned, and Lee-Ann works to restore peace and order. Meanwhile, Danni makes another attempt to recover the money they invested.

Episode 1347 - Thursday, 19th of August 2021

Carlo eagerly waits for the school concert, and Kaashifa lashes out at Bianca after Rhafiek spots her. Meanwhile, Siya and Danni make the difficult decision to make peace with what people said about them.

Episode 1348 - Friday, 20th of August 2021

Werner's evil plan promises the expected results, and Neil spots Susan and Elana as his new victims. Later, Mymoena questions Kaashifa about her intentions, and Kaashifa reaches out to Bianca for pieces of advice.

Episode 1349 - Monday, 23rd of August 2021

Neil makes Elana an irreversible offer, and Lee-Ann admits that she has been snappy with Carlo. Kaashifa and Bianca agree to meet each other halfway, and Chris questions Werner about the late delivery.

Episode 1350 - Tuesday, 24th of August 2021

Neil relentlessly pesters Susan and Elana, and Ty prepares for a life-changing moment with Lee-Ann. Meanwhile, Bianca seems to have had enough.

Episode 1351 - Wednesday, 25th of August 2021

Lee-Ann establishes new rules in Ty's house, and Kaashifa pretends that everything concerning Oos Wes is under control. Meanwhile, Werner's plan against Chris bears the desired fruit.

Episode 1352 - Thursday, 26th of August 2021

Everyone waits anxiously for Chris' return, and when he fails to show up, they start raising eyebrows. Ty and Lee-Ann argue again, and Bianca makes the tough decision to turn over a new page, leaving Kaashifa in pain.

Episode 1353 - Friday, 27th of August 2021

Chris tries to make the most out of an impossible situation, and someone offers Ty nuggets of wisdom. Justin tries to contain his anger, and Kaashifa has a rough start to her day.

Episode 1354 - Monday, 30th of August 2021

Beenie finally meets Susan's sister, and Carlo does something that pisses Ty even more. Meanwhile, the sight of Oos Wes in trouble irks Bianca.

Episode 1355 - Tuesday, 31st of August 2021

Nazeem offers Bianca nuggets of wisdom about Oos Wes, but she gambles on whether to take action. Lee-Ann feels guilty about Carlo, and Chris' situation makes him more desperate.

Chris

Werner declares war on Chris and concocts the perfect plan to take him down. He lures him into his trap, and Werner intentionally shows up late to provoke him. When Chris fails to show up in the evening, it worries the members of his family.

Later, he attempts to make the most out of a dire situation, and racing against time makes him more desperate. How will he handle being blackmailed by Werner?

Ty

The end of Ty's relationship stresses him, and he tries to patch things up with Carlo, although every attempt is an exercise in futility. Lee-Ann tries to intervene, but the efforts do not bear fruits. He also lands a demanding job, and navigating his first day at work is not as simple as he had imagined.

When Lee-Ann asks to meet him, he believes that she is ready to sort their differences. Is that the case?

Exhilarating Suidooster teasers for August 2021 are a tip of the iceberg of how mind-gobbling the oncoming episodes will be. If you wish to catch the drama, tune in to kykNET and kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Fridays at 18h30.

