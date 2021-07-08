8 different ways on how to get slime out of carpet and keep it clean

Slime is all fun and games until you get home only to realise that your kid stained your favourite carpet with the substance. Therefore, parents have to acquire a few skills on how to get slime out of carpet and keep it sparkling at all times. However, if your carpet is stained with slime, and you are new at this, then there is no need to panic; this article is meant just for you.

Slime is a toy product consisting of a non-toxic viscous, squishy and oozy green or other color material made primarily from guar gum. Photo: Getty Images

Are you having guests over and are in urgent need of scrubbing away that slime off your carpet? Or you would just like to have that satisfaction of a clean and neat house. Then the procedures below are meant for you.

What is slime?

Slime is a gooey, sticky substance made from common home goods that can take the form of a solid or a liquid based on how you interact with it. Glue, water, and borax or contact lens solution are its components. Slime is popular among parents because it is easy to prepare, and keeps kids entertained for hours. However, parents are warned against the toy since it might be toxic in large amounts.

How to get slime out of the carpet

The method to choose depends on the intensity of the slime and how long the carpet has been stained. Some of these methods involve readily available materials, and others involve chemicals for those stains that do not get off quickly. So grab your book and pen because we are going to learn some chemistry!

1. Warm water

If your carpet has been stained, then there is no need to stress because we have prepared you a list of ways to get slime off your carpet: Photo: @CarpetFactoryOutlet

Sometimes a cup of hot water is all you need to remedy your problem. This should most likely be your first option as it is one is the easiest techniques on how to get dry slime out of the carpet.

Requirements:

A bucket of warm water

A blunt scraping tool such as a butter knife

Vacuum

Sponge

Dry Cloth

Procedure

Scrap and vacuum the excess pieces of slime Soak the sponge in the warm water and blot the stain for a few minutes, the heat will loosen the remaining blemish Use the dry cloth to wipe off the water

2. Ice cubes

Yes! Ice cubes can also be used to remove fresh slime from the carpet. You will be shocked at the results. All you need a bunch of ice cubes, a vacuum and a scraping tool.

Procedure

Apply ice cubes or ice packs for 10 to 15 minutes to freeze the slime After removing the ice, you will likely observe a watery goop. A little scrapping will do the trick, and the best part is that it does not leave any colour residue. Vacuum the rest.

3. Using club soda

Club soda contains carbonic acid, which acts as a mild cleaning agent. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

How do you get slime putty out of carpet? This is the technique for you. Cleaning with club soda is similar to cleaning with water, except it is more effective. You might wonder why. This is due to the presence of carbonic acid, a mild cleaning agent. Try this instead of water if water isn't working.

You will need three cups of club soda, a blunt scraping tool, a vacuum, a dry cloth and, a spray bottle. Remember, this formula is also based on how to get dried slime out of carpet.

Procedure

Scrap off and vacuum excess slime Spray the stain with the club soda and leave for at least five minutes Blot the area with a cloth

4. Vinegar and water

Does vinegar dissolve slime? Vinegar is known to perform magic when added to slime. Add a decent amount of vinegar to the much and poof! The whole thing goes to liquid.

Mix a 2:1 vinegar and water solution and spray over the spot Use a soft brush to work off the stain off the carpet Use a dry paper towel to dab the stain Vacuum once dry

Always remember to keep vinegar away from the reach children as it may cause harm.

5. Baking soda and vinegar

Baking soda is a great cleaning agent since it causes muck to dissolve in vinegar faster. Photo: rubbing alcohol

Source: Twitter

Baking soda can also be added to the solution to make it more effective. For this routine, you will need a spraying bottle, vinegar, water and baking soda. Here is how to get slime out of carpet with baking soda.

Procedure

Mix a 2:1 vinegar and water solution Sprinkle baking soda over the stain Spray the vinegar solution over the area and wait for about 10 minutes Clean the stain using a scrub brush Wipe the area with warm water and wait till dry Vacuum your carpet

6. Rubbing alcohol

How do you get rock hard slime out of carpet? Suppose the slime has been on your carpet for ages and you want to get rid of it finally, then alcohol might be your best solution.

Rubbing alcohol is a good cleaning product since it helps to break down the slime's components. Alcohol, on the other hand, can discolour some materials. As a result, it's critical to examine the carpet's requirements to see if you're ready to begin.

Here is what you will need.

Rubbing alcohol

Blunt scraper

Sponge

Vacuum

Procedure

Scrape and vacuum away the excess slime Wet the sponge with the rubbing alcohol and carefully blot the stain Repeat this until the stain is out of the carpet completely Leave it to dry

7. Liquid dish soap

The liquid dish soap is mostly known not only for keeping your utensils clean. Nevertheless, soap may just be the answer to how to get homemade slime out of carpet. These are the requirements.

One teaspoon of unscented liquid dish soap

2 cups of warm water

Sponge

Bucket of water

Dry cloth

Scrapper

Vacuum

Procedure

Scrape and vacuum the excess slime Mix the soap and water in the spray bottle Spay the stained area Blot the area with a sponge until the stain is gone

8. Regular carpet cleaner

Other times, the solution to your headache might just be straightforward! Follow the instructions on your carpet cleaner, and it just might work.

So there you have it! Some of the eight best ways on how to get slime off your carpet. With these methods, you need not stress. Your child can now play around the house without pressure. However, remember to check out your fabric before trying any method. If the stain persists get professional help.

