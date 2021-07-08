A Love To Die For Teasers for July 2021: Aarohi plots her revenge

A Love To Die For on Glow TV has become a must-watch Indian show. Aarohi is determined to prove her innocence after being framed for murder. After managing to get out of prison, she disguises herself to seek revenge against Tara and Deep. Can she outsmart them? Below are A Love to Die For teasers for more.

A Love To Die For has a fascinating storyline that narrates a never seen before love story. The romantic thriller revolves around the life of Aarohi. She meets Deep, who pretends to fall in love with her, but, in reality, finds the ideal person to frame for the murders done by his wife, Tara.

A Love To Die For Teasers for July 2021

In A Love to Die For July episodes, Deep discovers that he might have fallen in love with Aarohi. What will his wife Tara do when she finds out? Here are the teasers on what is coming up during the month.

Thursday, 1st July 2021 (Episodes 71 and 72)

Riddhi is back at the Raichand household in the company of police officers to locate Aarohi. Unfortunately, they do not have a search warrant to look for her around the place. Will Aarohi be arrested?

Lakshya has gathered all the incriminating evidence against Deep. It is now possible for him to be arrested.

Friday, 2nd July 2021 (Episodes 73 and 74 part 1)

News of Deep's release from prison leaves Riddhi and Aarohi devastated. What will be their next move?

Deep organizes a New Year's Eve celebration at his house and hopes that Aarohi will attend to retrieve the memory card. In attendance, there are Ahaan and Pankti.

Monday, 5th July 2021 (Episodes 74 part 2 and part 3)

Aarohi attends the ceremony and has a close resemblance to Tara. Will Tara and Deep manage to catch her?

Guests participate in the party's dance and are later entertained by a dance performance by Aarohi and Deep.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 (Episodes 74 part 4 and 75)

In A Love To Die For episode 74 part 4, Aarohi is blamed for killing someone. How will she prove her innocence?

Aarohi successfully breaks out of police custody and attempts to reclaim the memory card that proves she is not guilty and to then take it to an attorney. But with Tara and Deep in the way, she needs to come up with a more brilliant plan.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 (Episodes 76 and 77)

Aarohi meets a kind stranger who offers her a ride and a place to stay in the meantime. Why is she helping her?

In this episode of Glow TV's A Love To Die For, Deep locates Aarohi at her hideout. Will she manage to get away from him?

Thursday, 8th July 2021 (Episodes 78 and 79)

Aarohi is found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Life becomes difficult when other inmates torture her. Who will come to her rescue?

Lakshya comes to see Aarohi in jail and is accompanied by Deep, who is here to threaten her.

Friday, 9th July 2021 (Episode 80 and 81)

Aarohi makes attempts to break out of prison, but she is discovered. The officers lock her up in a 5-star cell without food and water as punishment. Will she come out alive?

Aarohi is yet to give up on trying to escape and sees Jagraata as a perfect opportunity to set her plan in motion. She cannot wait to make Deep and his fake family pay for what they made her go through.

Monday, 12th July 2021 (Episodes 82 and 83)

Aarohi is now a free lady. She sets out to find out what happened to her folks while she was away.

In A Love To Die For episode 83, Aarohi leaves for Mumbai to locate Deep.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 (Episodes 84 and 85)

Chawanni and Aarohi visit Deep's house and find the place busy with party preparations. Aarohi then disguises herself as a waiter and gets into the ceremony.

In A Love To Die For episode 85, she finds out that Deep has a Mamma Ji.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 (Episodes 86 and 87)

Chawanni works together with children to find a way so that Aarohi returns to the Raichand household as a servant. Will their plan work as expected?

After successfully getting into the house, Aarohi ensures that she can hear everything that Deep is saying.

Thursday, 15th July 2021 (Episodes 88 for one hour)

Deep organizes a ceremony so that a particular deal can be signed, and Aarohi finds the perfect opportunity to assert her revenge. Ahaan from The Cost of Love will come to perform at the celebration.

Friday, 16th July 2021 (Episodes 89 and 90)

In A Love To Die For episode 89, Aarohi is planning to seek revenge against Tara. So, what will be her next move?

Later, she sees Papaji staring at the water and offers him some. Roma praises her for her kindness.

Monday, 19th July 2021 (Episodes 91 and 92)

Aarohi finds a chance to ruin Tara, but she ends up being trapped in the house. How will she get out without being seen?

In A Love To Die For episode 92, Doctor Bhandari spots Aarohi coming out of the house and decides to go after her.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021 (Episodes 93 and 94)

People at the Raichand household suspect that Aarohi (Kesari) is behind everything that has been going on in Tara's life lately.

Doctor Bhandari kidnaps Aarohi and hypnotizes her. He then tries to get information regarding her identity and her motives.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021 (Episodes 95 and 96)

Tara believes that Kesari is behind the doctor's death and that she is the one causing havoc in her life.

The family finds another reason to blame Kesari, and she makes up her mind to quit. Meanwhile, Tara arms herself with the biggest knife and goes after Kesari.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 (Episodes 97 and 98)

Aarohi disguises herself as Tara and returns to Raichand's household. Later, Deep remembers Aarohi every time he looks at her disguised identity as Tara. Did he love Aarohi?

In this episode of A Love To Die For, Aarohi comes across information that might help her locate Nikku and Bhabhi's whereabouts.

Friday, 23rd July 2021 (Episodes 99 and 100)

Chawanni wants to get an invitation from Deep to go to the Raichand household and see Aarohi again.

Deep informs Tara (Aarohi) about visiting her brother Virat in Manali. Does Aarohi know how Tara's brother looks like?

Monday, 26th July 2021 (Episodes 101 and 102)

Since Aarohi is determined to make Deep pay for what he did, she is forced to consume meat and beer as she pretends to be Tara. Can Virat spot anything strange in her behaviour?

Aarohi is traumatized after learning that Deep murdered Nikku and Riddhi. On the other hand, Virat senses something strange with Tara and wants to test her by playing one of her favourite tunes. Will he find out the truth?

Tuesday, 27th July 2021 (Episodes 103 and 104)

In A Love To Die For episode 103, Prithvi informs Deep about the arrival of a certain visitor.

Aarohi is filled with worry when she fails to find Chawanni upon her return to the Raichand household. She also needs to locate Kalyani before Deep does since she depends on her for help.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021 (Episodes 105 and 106)

In A Love To Die For episode 105, Aarohi tries to distract Deep so that Kalyani can get away.

There is high tension between Virat and Deep as they work on finding a way to get hold of Kalyani and kill her.

Thursday, 29th July 2021 (episodes 107 and 108)

Aarohi dresses as Kesari and manages to rescue Kalyani from Deep, and this leads to her Kesari identity being discovered. Later, Deep finds a sketch artist to sketch Kesari's image. Will her identity be uncovered?

Deep wonders why he cannot stop thinking about Aarohi when Kesari's image was being sketched. Can he connect the dots?

Friday, 30th July 2021 (Episodes 109 and 110)

Tara (Aarohi) ensures that Maya is chased out of the house after showing people a video of Maya having an affair with Prithvi. Maya then decides to go after Aarohi.

Deep and Virat ask Kalyani some questions in the presence of Tara (Aarohi) and Roma.

What happens to A Love To Die For characters?

Who is your favourite character on Glow Tv's A Love To Die For? Fans will sympathize with Aarohi for all that she has to go through but hate Tara and Deep for their evil intentions. Here is a recap of what happens to some of A Love To Die For cast in July.

Aarohi

She is jailed after being framed for murder and failing to prove her innocence. After getting out of prison, she disguises herself as Kesari and later as Tara to seek revenge against Deep and Tara. Will her plans work?

Deep

He ensures that Aarohi goes to jail. Later, he realizes that he might have fallen in love with her. However, he is not aware that Aarohi has disguised herself as Tara and lives with him. What will he do when Aarohi's identity as Tara is uncovered?

After going through the above A Love To Die For teasers, it is clear that your home entertainment for July is sorted. Will Aarohi's plan to seek revenge work? The new Indian show airs on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

Source: Briefly.co.za