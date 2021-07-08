Acrylics last for two to three weeks, depending on how you maintain them. Changing the acrylics' colours and designs is adventurous but do not damage your acrylics or rip off your natural nails. Are you thinking about how to remove acrylic nails the easiest way at home without damage? There are multiple DIY tips on how to get fake nails off at home.

The acrylics industry has come a long way. Ladies used to fix colourless acrylics onto themselves, then apply nail polish. Nowadays, manufacturers polish acrylics for you. All you need to do is put them on your fingers and slay. Kenyan queens call artificial nails "stick-ons."

How to remove acrylic nails at home

If you ask ladies, "how do you get acrylic nails off quickly?" You will realize that most women use acetone. Pedicure professionals discourage anyone who wants to reuse fake nails from using this method because acetone damages acrylics. If you are wondering, "how can I take off my acrylic nails at home without damage?" Please read on to find out.

How to take off acrylic nails at home without acetone

It is good to learn how to remove acrylic nails without acetone. Since acetone is used to make nail polish, soaking your acrylics in the chemical bleaches them or peels off the nail polish. Therefore, do not use acetone if you plan to reuse your fake nails several times before disposal. So, how can you take off acrylics at home without acetone? These DIY tips will help you:

1. Use filing boards

If you want to keep looking young and supple, then invest your time and money in taking care of yourself. It is vital to give your hands the same attention you grant all other parts of your body. The process is time-consuming and harsh on your beautiful designer acrylics. Therefore use some cuticle oil to protect them. Here is how you can use filing boards to remove artificial nails.

Buy manicuring sticks, a nail cutter, cuticle scissors, and cuticle oil at an arm's length.

Clip the fake nails and file them using long strokes until you get to its bed.

Use a cuticle scissor to prick and open the edges, then clip off the edges.

Scrape off the acrylic glue using the manicuring stick to get it off your finger.

2. Use acetone-free nail polish remover

While adding extensions onto your fingers, do not keep long ones because they harbor bacteria. The right length is two or three millimeters beyond your fingertips. Acetone-free nail polish remover costs more than an acetone polish remover. However, you save more when you use the acetone-free nail product instead of buying new extensions.

Get acetone-free polish remover, a tweezer, a basin, and a nail trimmer.

Use the trimmer to cut the acrylics as short as possible.

Prick around its edges using the tweezers' sharp-pointed end.

Put your basin on a flat surface and pour in the acetone-free polish remover.

Soak your fingers in the polish remover for a maximum of 45 minutes but not less than half an hour.

Since the polish remover evaporates, add more to the basin after every 10 minutes.

If you feel the extension detaching from your fingertips, use the tweezers to pull them off.

3. Use hot water

If you want nice and smooth fingers, pamper and relax them. Massage them for about thirty minutes. Save money by using warm water to remove nail extensions. The process consumes time, but the results are worth it. Below is the procedure:

Have a filing board, warm water, manicuring sticks, and a nail trimmer.

Clip and prick the nail extension's edges.

Soak your fingers in the basin's warm water for 30 minutes.

Add more warm water into the basin whenever it cools to maintain the warmness.

Use the manicuring stick to prick the acrylics' edges and get it off your finger slowly.

How to remove acrylic nails at home with acetone

You can also learn how to remove acrylic nails with acetone. The skill comes in handy whenever acetone is the only available remover or time is not on your side. However, let acetone be your last option, especially if you have sensitive skin. The chemical dries the skin because it dissolves its natural oil.

1. Use Ziploc plastic bags and acetone

Wash your hands with lukewarm water throughout the year. Hot and cold water damages the skin. Meanwhile, dish soap dries the skin because it is abrasive. You will love this method because the Ziplocs are cheaper than basins and easy to dispose of. These are the steps to follow:

Get a nail trimmer, acetone, a Ziploc bag, a filing board, and a wooden cuticle stick.

Clip your acrylics and fill the plastic bag with acetone that is enough to submerge your acrylics.

Put your hand in the Ziploc bag for a maximum of 20 minutes.

Remove your hand from the plastic bag.

Use a wooden cuticle stick to scrape off the nail extensions from the fingers.

The soft foam filler removes the acrylics' glue residue from your fingers.

2. Use an electronic filing board and acetone

The electric file will not work without your input, but it eases the task and fastens the process. Be gentle on your hands and check any irregularities like white spots, dark lines, and vertical streaks on your fingers. These might be signs of melanoma disease, or you injured your fingers. Here is how you remove fake nails with an electric filing board:

Buy an electronic filing board, acetone, cotton balls, silver foil, cuticle pusher, and cuticle oil.

Gently polish the acrylics using a filing board until the top polished layer fades.

Cut cotton into small pads and soak each pad in acetone.

Put a cotton pad per fingertip and wrap it with silver foil.

Unwrap the silver foil after 15 minutes and remove the cotton pads.

Remove excess cuticle using a cuticle pusher and rinse your hands with soapy water.

Moisturize your fingertips with cuticle oil.

Learning how to remove acrylic nails the easiest way at home without damage is essential. Always soak the acrylics for a few more minutes if you feel some resistance, and moisturize your hands when you are done. Additionally, scrub your hands once or thrice a week using a homemade exfoliating agent to remove dead skin. Et Voila!

