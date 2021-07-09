Newly appointed Chippa United manager Gavin Hunt has shared a message to former club, Kaizer Chiefs, ahead of their CAF Champions League final

Hunt says he will be delighted to see Chiefs coming back with the CAF trophy but explains he is now focusing on Chippa

The former Amakhosi boss is credited for doing well in the continent and guiding the Soweto giants to dizzy heights

New Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt has wished his former club Kaizer Chiefs the best of luck in the CAF Champions League final. The Chilli Boys manager says Chiefs have a chance to beat the Red Devils next weekend.

Amakhosi parted ways with the former Bidvest Wits boss in May but he has just landed a new gig with the Gqeberha-based side.

Amakhosi are scheduled to face Al Ahly in the final on 17 July and Hunt explains he has moved on but believes the Naturena-based club deserves the best of luck.

Chippa United's Gavin Hunt sends a message to Kaizer Chiefs

Speaking to iDiski Times, Hunt says he will be happy if Amakhosi can win the lucrative title. He said:

“They will come back stronger with all the signings and changing and things that they’ll do, you know. So I wish them well, and I wish them well, on the next weekend. Let’s win this thing, it would make me feel better. So yeah, I don’t really want to go there, but I wish them well. I mean, I’m in a new venture now. We move on, we move forward.

“And in football, you know what to do, football never stops, things change all the time. And you’ve got the basic principles of how football clubs run, and what they need to do. It will never change. That’ll never change.”

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic speaks about CAF Champions League final

The Serbian hitman says reaching the final is a huge milestone for the Soweto giants. Nurkovic said according to KickOff:

“It’s an amazing feeling for me, honestly, to qualify for the CAF Champions League final. When I was a kid, I was always dreaming to play in such big games and that dream is going to come true. I can’t wait to play that game. It means a lot to me and my career because, since I have started playing football, this is something that I was working hard for and I really can’t wait for that game to start."

Trigger-happy Chippa United announce coach Gavin Hunt’s appointment, SA reacts

In a recent post, Briefly News reported that Chippa United have decided to put speculation to bed as they have just announced the appointment of coach Gavin Hunt.

The hiring comes after the Chilli Boys chairman Siviwe Mpengesi was quoted by local media saying he wants a big gun. Mpengesi’s club took to Twitter to unveil the former Kaizer Chiefs manager on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Bidvest Wits boss left Amakhosi in May after a string of poor results in the DStv Premiership.

Despite his men struggling to collect maximum points, Amakhosi did well in the CAF Champions League and are now set to face Al Ahly in the final next week.

