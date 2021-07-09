False Identity 2 teasers for August 2021: Victoria plans Mateo’s downfall

In Mexico, Telemundo's False Identity soapie is called Falsa Identidad. The show has captured the hearts of many Mzansi soapie opera lovers. The False Identity 2 teasers for August 2021 introduces us to a bolder and much wiser Victoria. These much anticipated False Identity teasers give viewers a glimpse of the action that is to unfold in this epic melodrama.

In Mexico, Telemundo's False Identity soapie is called Falsa identidad. Photo: @Max Knoxx (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

You are excused in advance if your dinner burns any day in August because of Telemundo's Falsa Identidad novella. Who would not get distracted watching Victoria change her identity to fight Mateo? However, her ally betrays her by inducting her into prostitution. Does she win the battle?

August 2021 False Identity 2 teasers

Prepare for the best and the worst because the False Identity cast has bitter-sweet surprises for you. Falsa Identidad's Salas need protection for being a key witness in Mateo's case. It hurts when authorities take bribes to overthrow a court case.

Sunday, 1st August 2021

Fernanda tells Father Rafael that she wants to visit Salas. The two devise a lethal and misleading plan.

Monday, 2nd August 2021

Diego and Ricas show Mateo a court order allowing them to see Amanda. However, Mateo instructs Ramona to hide the girl from them.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

In another scene, Mateo strives to get rid of Diego's self-defence group.

False Identity 2 teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 4th August 2021

Victoria uses some information to blackmail The Man. Diego tries to stop her from bringing Frida and Nuria back home.

Thursday, 5th August 2021

Victoria and Diego wait for the court's verdict regarding the custody case. Will Fuentes, Mateo's lawyer, win or lose the case?

Friday, 6th August 2021

Diego tries to prevent False Identity's Mateo from getting Ricas' custody. While Alberto delivers shocking news to Victoria, the court grants Mateo the child's custody.

Saturday, 7th August 2021

Ricas worries when she does not see Amanda on Mateo's ranch. Mateo wants Diego dead. He later helps El Pollo threaten Jaimito.

Sunday, 8th August 2021

Mateo plans to eliminate enemies while Chucho, Buitre, and Circe agree to kill Mateo.

Monday, 9th August 2021

Victoria requests Diego to keep her out of his deal with Apa. She also warns him about their agreement. Elsewhere, a gang shoots and kidnaps Bracho.

False Identity 2 teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 10th August 2021

Falsa Identidad's Mateo threatens to kill Father Rafael and orders his men to exile him outside the country. Bracho and Salas' loved ones search for them.

Wednesday, 11th August 2021

Diego and the police on patrol engage in a deadly shoot-out. Rafael tells Fernanda about Bracho's misfortune, and Mateo gives Apa a tempting proposal.

Thursday, 12th August 2021

Chávez informs Mateo that Bracho has the incriminating evidence. Fernanda assumes Diego's warning and visits Salas at the hospital.

Friday, 13th August 2021

While Chucho and Diego are fighting, the court overthrows Mateo's case because Salas cannot testify against him in Bracho's absence.

Saturday, 14th August 2021

Someone stalks Circe as he meets up with Jaimito and Nana, and Falsa Identidad's Diego and Buitre team up against Mateo.

Sunday, 15th August 2021

Mercedes tells Victoria about Diego's secret deal, and La Nana warns Jaimito and Circe when she finds them having a good time.

Monday, 16th August 2021

Ramona and Mateo blame each other when Circe's escapes. Falsa Identidad's Fernanda wants the doctors to take Salas off the life support machines.

Tuesday, 17th August 2021

Mateo ruins Circe, El Buitre, and Diego's plan to rescue Apa. Later, Victoria plans Mateo's downfall.

False Identity 2 teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 18th August 2021

False Identity's Victoria disguises herself before embarking on her mission. Elsewhere, Hidalgo learns that Victoria is missing.

Thursday, 19th August 2021

Humberto uses Victoria's photos to discover her new identity, and Ramona complains when Mateo does not eliminates Fernanda as they agreed.

Friday, 20th August 2021

The Man keeps his word and helps Victoria. The lady buys a tracker and puts her false identity documents in order.

Saturday, 21st August 2021

Father Rafael informs Diego about Victoria's plans. Elsewhere, The Man pretends to be a victim of human traffickers to help Victoria get into a brothel.

Sunday, 22nd August 2021

Chavez focuses on the new operation. Buitre storms out of a funeral service, and Circe runs into the cemetery to hide from people pursuing him.

False Identity 2 teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 23rd August 2021

Victoria wins the network's trust. The Man later drugs her and inducts her into prostitution. Meanwhile, Diego demands information about Lamas from Humberto.

Tuesday, 24th August 2021

The cops ambush the bar Mateo uses to do his business. El Míster bribes government officials to drop the case, and Victoria does not qualify as a court witness.

Wednesday, 25th August 2021

False Identity's Diego secretly investigates Victoria's background, and Mateo wants to know what she wants from him.

Thursday, 26th August 2021

Victoria convinces her kidnapper not to kill her. She later asks Nuria to help her find evidence against Mateo.

Friday, 27th August 2021

The sounds of gunshots make Diego worry about Victoria's well-being. Humberto tells him the truth about her.

Saturday, 28th August 2021

Diego and Deivid look for Victoria in a bar. The Man spills the beans when someone threatens to shoot him.

Sunday, 29th August 2021

Mateo meets El Buitre is a secret and private place. Meanwhile, Victoria tells Nuria that she saw Diego.

False Identity 2 teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 30th August 2021

Victoria changes her plan when she suspects Diego is a member of the gang she is fighting.

Tuesday, 31st August 2021

Diego still wants justice even after the police arrest Mateo. He believes that Mateo deserves more punishment.

Catch the sweet episodes discussed in False Identity 2 teasers for August 2021 on Telemundo. The channel airs the show daily at 22h00. Be assured that you will love every scene as more mysteries unfold.

Fernanda and Salas

She always confides in Father Rafael. Mateo exiles the priest outside the country, and Ramona confronts him for not killing Fernanda as agreed. Mateo hurts Salas and Barcho, for they are key witnesses in a case against Mateo. False Identity's Fernanda believes Salas will not make it out of the hospital alive.

Victoria and Diego

The Man helps Falsa Identidad's Victoria get into a brothel using a fake identity. Mateo suspects Victoria and investigates her. Diego searches for her in the brothel after hearing sounds of gunshots, but she does not trust him. Later, Diego ensures that the police capture Mateo.

READ ALSO: A Love To Die For teasers for July 2021: Aarohi plots her revenge

Briefly.co.za recently shared A Love To Die For teasers for July 2021. The police prevent Aarohi from escaping jail. She plans to teach Deep and his fake family a lesson when she gets out of jail.

Deep ruined Aarohi's life by framing her with his wife's crimes. After serving a 15-year-jail term, Aarohi takes up a new identity and starts working in Deep's house as a maid.

Source: Briefly.co.za