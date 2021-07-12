Kgothatso Montjane Falls Short in Wimbledon Final but Makes Mzansi Proud

South African tennis player Kgothatso Montjane made it to the Wimbledon final but unfortunately didn't win the grand slam

Kgothatso faced off against Dutch player Diede de Groot and had a hard time trying to secure a win for the country

Mzansi is super proud of her even though she didn't win the title, she worked hard to make it here and that's what matters

Wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane made Mzansi proud when she made it to the Wimbledon final and everyone was rooting for her to win. Unfortunately, she didn't win the grand slam trophy but she still left sports fans in Mzansi feeling proud of the achievement.

Montjane, 35, was playing in her maiden grand slam singles final, and she had South Africans on the edge of their seats as she battled Diede de Groot. Things didn't go according to plan when she lost the first set 6-2 in 30 minutes against the Dutch player.

Kgothatso Montjane may have lost the Wimbledon final but made South Africa proud with her efforts. Image: @cherylroberts00

In the second set, the Dutch player did not relent and proceeded to dominate the proceedings, winning 3-0 in just 12 minutes according to a report by TimesLIVE.

The match took an unusual turn as four service breaks followed, putting the score 5-2 and forcing De Groot to serve out the match. She did so in style, winning her third Wimbledon singles title and a total of 11 Grand Slam singles titles in 57 minutes according to IOL.

Despite the bittersweet nature of the occasion for Montjane, she made history by being the first South African woman to reach the singles and doubles finals at the same grand slam.

