Pitso Mosimane Opens Up About Possibly Coaching a National Football Team

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed what he wants his next destination to be when it comes to coaching

The experienced head coach says that he would like to coach a national team like Mali because they have quality players

It seems as though Mosimane is ready for a new challenge and since he has so much experience, it might not be far-fetched

Pitso Mosimane, who recently rejected down a chance to return to the Bafana Bafana bench, has stated that he would prefer to coach the Malian national team. One of his justifications is that, unlike South Africa, Mali has talented players who can easily play in top European leagues.

Mosimane's career has been quite a colourful one and he's ready for even bigger challenges. With a coaching CV as impressive as his, he actually could stand a chance to coach Mali one day.

According to The South African, Pitso said that it's easier to find Mali nationals playing in La Liga and other European leagues. According to him, this is not the case when it comes to South African players.

“I’d like to coach the Malian national team in future because they have the top quality," said the Al Ahly head coach.

Mosimane is gunning for the CAF Champions League trophy and will be facing off against Kaizer Chiefs. He's spoken highly of Amakhosi and knows that it will not be a walk in the park.

Mosimane had ‘mocked' the coaching position at Amakhosi with that subtlety that irritated many during his time in the local league before praising Chiefs according to a report by IOL.

