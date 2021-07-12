The River 2 on Mzansi Magic Teasers for August 2021: Dambisa betrays Zweli

The River 2 on Mzansi Magic, a South African series, has consistently entertained its viewers since it premiered. This soapie is about Lindiwe, an ambitious businesswoman who wants to do anything to reach her goals, irrespective of who is affected. She abandoned her daughter and killed a man in her quest for power. The River 2 on Mzansi Magic for August 2021 introduces you to Lindiwe's situation after her secrets become known to people outside her circle.

The River 2 on Mzansi Magic's twists and turns of events are becoming more intriguing. With several issues raised in each episode, there is more entertaining stuff to come. The River 2 on Mzansi Magic discusses how Lindiwe's past actions come back to haunt her. In addition, the daughter she abandoned many years ago is now married. This month's The River 2 on Mzansi Magic is a must-watch if you truly desire quality entertainment.

The River 2 on Mzansi Magic teasers for August 2021

In The River 2 on Mzansi Magic teasers, what will Tumi do with the incriminating information she has against Lindiwe? Will she and Lindiwe ever relate as daughters and mothers do? The Rivers 2 on Mzansi Magic's August edition gives you a preview of what to expect in these new episodes.

Episode 221 - Monday, 2nd of August, 2021

Title: You have been Lindiwe'd!

Tumi rethinks her selfish actions, but the deed has been done, while Dambisa bears the brunt of Dikana's fury.

Episode 222 - Tuesday, 3rd of August, 2021

Title: Rattled

Tumi wants to reconcile with the people she has offended, while Zweli feels bad about Dambisa's disloyalty.

Episode 223 - Wednesday, 4th of August, 2021

Title: The Universe at work

Lindiwe is in trouble for associating with Tumi. Meanwhile, Kedibone disturbs Lindani and Tumi's precious moment.

Episode 224 - Thursday, 5th of August, 2021

Title: Back to bite you!

Lindiwe's previous relationship with Tumi is giving her sleepless nights. However, Lindani has a plan for Tumi, but the unplanned arrival of a guest ruins everything.

Episode 225 - Friday, 6th of August, 2021

Title: Lioness

Lindiwe gets a life-changing piece of information. But, unfortunately, Lindani's plans are disrupted by a close associate.

Episode 226 - Monday, 9th of August, 2021

Title: Out of Reach

In today's The River 2 on Mzansi Magic, things are getting better for Tumi. Elsewhere, Lindiwe is trying to be on the same page with someone close to heart.

Episode 227 - Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021

Title: Chief Negotiator

Lindani's mom prevents her son from obtaining happiness, while Tumi damages Lindiwe's heart.

Episode 228 - Wednesday, 11th of August, 2021

Title: The miseducation of Zodwa

The secrets of Lindani's mother are made public, while Lindiwe's errors with Tumi trouble her.

Episode 229 - Thursday, 12th of August, 2021

Title: Not the dying type

Zodwa and Veronica ally yet again. However, there is tension among the Dikana family members as they await news for Lindiwe.

Episode 230 - Friday, 13th of August, 2021

Title: Vero to the rescue

Tumi has some bitter truths for Lindiwe and Dimpho, while Veronica has evil plans for Khabzela.

Episode 231 - Monday, 16th of August, 2021

Title: Bombs over Khanyisa

Tumi and Lindiwe are walking into potential danger, but they do not know. Meanwhile, Zodwa and Veronica devise a plan to put the Mokoenas in trouble.

Episode 232 - Tuesday, 17th of August, 2021

Title: Pitch black

Death looms over the Dikanas, while Refilwe encounters a horrible experience.

Episode 233 - Wednesday, 18th of August, 2021

Title: Dig

Today's The River Season 2 episode discusses how Lindiwe and Tumi have to prepare for the battle ahead.

Episode 234 - Thursday, 19th of August, 2021

Title: Bridge Building

Zodwa and Veronica devise a money-making plan. But, unfortunately, Zolani encounters fresh problems of her own.

Episode 235 - Friday, 20th of August, 2021

Title: Ilobolo Heist

Zolani is in love with Tumi, and everyone is bothered about it. However, Veronica and Zodwa decide to go on with their plans, but do you think they should have waited?

Episode 236 - Monday, 23rd of August, 2021

Title: 31 Saturdays

Zolani is becoming problematic, and the Dikana family watches on. Finally, Flora is accused of something sinister.

Episode 237 - Tuesday, 24th of August, 2021

Title: Magadi Mania

Distrust sets in between Veronica and Zodwa, and this leads to betrayal. In addition, Zweli's mental health is a mess, thanks to Zolani's tactics.

Episode 238 - Wednesday, 25th of August, 2021

Title: A Refilwe Christmas

When Kedibone and Lindiwe eventually meet, they are not into each other as much as they had thought.

Episode 239 - Thursday, 26th of August, 2021

Title: Wedding madness

Friends become foes, and the celebratory mood within the Mokoena household is disrupted.

Episode 240 - Friday, 27th of August, 2021

Title: True love's speech

The situation of Zodwa and Veronica's ugly relationship is just the beginning of bad things to come.

Episode 241 - Monday, 30th of August, 2021

Title: Nomayini day

Zolani has the best time of his life during the festive season, thanks to Lindiwe. Elsewhere, Tumi is in tears because of Lindani's actions.

Tumi

Tumi realises her mistakes and attempts to make them right. However, her troubled past is behind her, and things are beginning to get better, but for how long? She has a piece of information that will break Lindiwe's heart and must prepare for the battle that awaits. Furthermore, she has to deal with Zolani's affection for her, among other things. Nevertheless, it all ends in tears after Lindani breaks her heart.

Lindiwe

Lindiwe discovers the past relationship between herself and Tumi, and it drives her crazy. More so, her troubles increase as Tumi drives a knife deep into her heart. From then onwards, she is in a love and hate relationship with Tumi and constantly looks over her shoulders. However, despite her tales of woes, Lindiwe has a trusted ally in Zolani, and she shows her gratitude to him during the festive period.

From The River 2 on Mzansi Magic teasers that have you read so far, can you see why you must not miss any episode? Now that Lindiwe's efforts to cover up her past actions are not working out, she stains her hands to continue the family's legacy in the diamond mining business but at what cost? Get more details as you catch up with the show on Mzansi Magic at 19h00 from Mondays to Fridays.

