French braid for beginners: how to do the style in simple steps

The French braid is known to be one of the easiest yet most stylish hairstyles for women. Its popularity has also grown because of its ability to fit into any type of hair. Do you want to learn how to do the hairstyle within a few minutes? Then this article is meant just for you.

The French plait is a three-stranded gathered plait that includes three sections that are braided together from the crown of the head to the nape of the neck. Photo: @CuteGirlsHairstyles

Are you in a rush to go to a party and are in desperate need of a stylish yet simple hairstyle? Check out these simple steps on how to French braid your own hair. No hairdresser needed!

What is a French braid?

Also known as French plait, the hairstyle is a three-stranded gathered plait that includes three sections that are braided together from the crown of the head to the nape of the neck. Its history can be traced back to the 17th century, after the word French braid first appeared on an 1871 issue of Arthur’s Home Magazine that described it as a new hairstyle.

How do you do a French braid step by step?

Firstly, it is essential to note that there are two types of French braid hairstyle. They include the Dutch braid and the fishtail braid. Variations of this hairstyle are also used to prepare horses tails for showing.

What is a Dutch-French braid?

The Dutch braid is almost similar to the French, only that it involves bringing the outside hair strands under the middle section. Photo: @sweetheartshair

This hairstyle is also known as the inverted French or pineapple braid, and when they are two French braids, they are called boxer braids. The hairstyle can work as a single or a double. Dutch involves bringing the outside hair strands under the middle section. This style will work for any length of hair. However, if you have short hair consider a double Dutch braid instead.

Fishtail plait

This type involves weaving strands of hair together to create an intricate appearance. The movements done when doing fishtails are the same as those made by men and women in ancient Greece. They include those who dressed as the human inspiration for the Caryatids.

How to do a French braid

Is French braiding hard? Not at all! Just follow the steps below to learn how to braid for beginners. Here is a French braid tutorial.

Take a section of hair from your forehead to the back of your head. Split the hair into three equal sections to have a left strand, a middle strand, and a right strand. Take the right strand and cross it over into the middle. Take the left strand and cross it over into the middle. Now move all of the strands over to your left hand, so you have a free hand to work with. The left strand should be between the pinkie and the ring finger, the middle strand should be between the ring and middle fingers, and the right strand should be between the index finger and the thumb. Pick a new section of hair on the right side and add it to the right strand. Just slide the hair in between your index finger and thumb. This way, you have added hair to the right strand. Cross the right strand over into the middle. Move all of your strands over to your right hand the same way as in step 5. Pick up a new section of hair on the left side and add it to the left strand and cross the added left strand over into the middle. Repeat steps 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 while alternating from left to right.

How to French braid your own hair two sides

These are the steps to follow if you want to french braid your hair on two sides. Photo: @pmtsrapidcity

Here is how to do the double French braids.

Brush your hair to ensure there are no tangles Split your hair into two sections down the back of your head and clip one side away using a hair clip. To the unclipped hair, take a section of hair in the front that sort of looks like a triangle and split it into three equal sections like those of a normal braid. Take the top strand, cross it over and into the middle, take the bottom strand, and cross it over and into the middle. Take the top strand and again cross it over into the middle. Pick a new section of hair on the top side of your head and add it to the strand you just crossed into the middle. Do the same for the bottom strand. Cross it into the middle and add some hair from the same side of the strand you just crossed into the middle. Again cross the top strand over into the middle and then add some hair from the same side. Repeat steps 6, 7, and 8 while alternating sides. Once you are done with this side, do the same thing for the other section of the hair.

So there you have it. You just became a pro on how to French braid. Below you can view a video of how to make a perfect brain. Keep in mind that we have to take care of our hair by hydrating to ensure it grows healthy and strong.

