An Unusual Tale teasers for August 2021: Will Garima give in to Ajay's advances?

Mind-gobbling, An Unusual Tale teasers for August 2021, are officially here, and the new show is dramatic enough to capture your attention. As An Unusual Tale storyline unfolds, the ins and outs of the show are so captivating and prove how much of a rollercoaster the soapie is. Uncouth An Unusual Tale casts members engage in heinous acts to frustrate the people they do not like. Others suffer the consequences of their situations. Check out the highlights on An Unusual Tale teasers for August 2021 for hints on what to expect in the oncoming episodes.

An Unusual Tale storyline revolves around Shobha and Vikram. Shobha is born in a financially unstable home and has to fend for her family and kids. However, she faces so much opposition as Sharada plans her downfall. Sandeep tries to take advantage of her, but she overpowers him. Later, Vikram comes through for her at a critical time. Will her complicated situation cause a friendship to bud between her and Vikram? Check out An Unusual Tale teasers for more details.

An Unusual Tale teasers for August 2021

The oncoming An Unusual Tale episodes highlight Shobha's brevity throughout her situations. She also stands up for Garima and helps her deal with her dilemma.

Episodes 5 and 6 - Sunday, 2nd of August 2021

Shobha is head over heels about her new job, although Samarth bursts her bubble and tells her to turn down the offer. Later, she learns about the preponement of Garima's engagement, and it troubles her.

Samarth's mother reaches out to Tarun for financial help, and it troubles Shobha. Later, she accompanies Vikram to Garima and Sanjay's engagement party, where things go south when Vikram accuses Samarth of engaging in illegal activities. The event takes a different turn when Garima's family reprimands Sanjay's family for bad-mouthing Samarth.

Episodes 7 and 8 - Monday, 3rd of August 2021

Vikram rejoices when his plan to ruin the engagement bears fruits, although Shobha rebukes him for causing chaos at the event. She tries to soothe Garima and Sanjay in vain. She comforts Garima and asks her to give Sanjay some more time to cool off. Later, when Shobha shows up for her first day at work as Vikram's secretary, he forces her to quit!

Vikram's behaviour towards Shobha irks her so much that she considers quitting the job. Elsewhere, Vikram remembers his pact with his grandmother and retracts his thoughts about telling Shobha to resign. The next day, Shobha impresses everyone at the company when she offers a solution to a problem, and later that day, she receives a notice from the government.

Episodes 9 and 10 - Tuesday, 4th of August 2021

The notice to vacate the house worries Shobha, and Tarun tries to impress Samarth by proposing Ajay's marriage to Garima. Tarun also suggests that Shobha and her family should relocate to his house, but Shobha declines.

Samarth pleads with Shobha to forgive him, but she refuses. Later, an incident occurs at the cafe, forcing Vikram to reprimand Shobha for stirring it. Meanwhile, she lies to Samarth's mother about securing a new place for the family.

Episodes 11 and 13 - Wednesday, 5th of August 2021

Shobha convinces Samarth's mother to relocate to a friend's place, and Tarun attempts to instigate Veer's mother against Shobha. Meanwhile, Vikram and Shobha are bummed to realize that they are neighbours, and Vikram gets pissed off when she bad-mouths him in public.

Vikram challenges Shobha to create an advertisement for his coffee product, and she takes up the assignment. However, when Sharada finds out details about the challenge, she concocts a plan to ruin her presentation. Shobha fails to meet Vikram's expectations; hence, he gets so mad that he fires her. Luckily, one of the board members defends Shobha and offers her a second chance at the company.

Episodes 13 and 14 - Thursday, 6th of August 2021

Shobha realizes that Sharada is on a mission to stop her from working with Vikram; hence, she devises a plan to work around the problem. She engages the children in coming up with the advertisement. During the office meeting, her colleagues and directors shower her with accolades for her creativity. Later, on her way home, she and Vikram are stuck in the elevator.

After the successful presentation and day at work, Sandeep invites Shobha to celebrate her achievement. However, Sandeep touches her inappropriately, and she gets so furious that she slaps him! When she goes back home, Garima tries to cheer her up in vain. Elsewhere, Sharada declares that Garima will marry Tarun's brother. Will she comply?

Episodes 15 and 16 - Friday, 7th of August 2021

Shobha concocts a plan to expose Sandeep's heinous act by agreeing to go to his house. However, things take an unforeseen turn when Sandeep turns the situation to his favour and accuses her of misbehaving with him. The crisis devastates Shobha.

Sharada humiliates Sanjay and is excited to learn that Shobha has been fired. Later, Sanjay walks in on Ajay and Garima in a compromising situation; hence, a misunderstanding ensues. Elsewhere, Vikram exposes Sandeep at work and fires him. An ashamed Sandeep vows to get back at Shobha and Vikram.

Episodes 17 and 18 - Saturday, 8th of August 2021

Shobha consoles Sandeep's wife and reminds her not to lose hope. She thanks Vikram for standing by her side, but Vikram is mad at her. Later, she visits Samarth in prison and tells him about the incident and how Vikram helped her get her job back. Meanwhile, Sanjay convinces Garima that they should elope.

Sharada questions Shobha about misleading her about the termination. Later, Shobha marks Diwali with her children, although she is pissed off when Samarth's mother invites Tarun and his family to join them for the celebration. When jay attempts to force himself on Garima, she confronts him.

Shobha

Shobha lands a new job opportunity as Vikram's secretary, although on her first day at work, Vikram frustrates her and forces her to quit. She showcases her tenacity when she refuses to do so. Later, when he gives her an assignment, Sharada ruins her presentation; hence, she fails to meet the project's requirements and is fired.

When she gets her job back and is given a new task, she does it so well that her workmates praise her. Sandeep takes advantage of the situation to make advances at her. She plans on getting back at him, although her plan backfires. Luckily, Vikram comes to her rescue and fires Sandeep. Will they squash their differences and build a cordial friendship?

Garima

Garima is in love with Sanjay, and their plan to prepone their engagement ceremony does not bear the desired fruit. Vikram ruins their event when he brings up Samarth during the occasion. Therefore, Sanjay's family takes offence.

Tarun suggests that Garima should get married to Ajay against her wish. Ajay tries to make advances at Garima, but she does not entertain him. Later, Sanjay suggests that they should elope. Will she give in?

Enthralling An Unusual Tale teasers for August 2021 are the tip of the iceberg of how dramatic the show is. You cannot afford to miss out on the gist. Tune in to StarLife every day at 18h00 for the captivating episodes.

