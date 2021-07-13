Novak Djokovic Gives Himself the GOAT Status After Winning Wimbledon

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has just made history after being the third man to reach 20 grand slams in his career

There has been a long debate about who is actually the greatest but Djokovic is showing that he could be the one to make history

After winning Wimbledon, Djokovic declared that he is the best and he believes that he's up there with the greatest

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Novak Djokovic recently clinched his 20th grand slam title after beating Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon title.

The argument of who the "Greatest of all Time" (GOAT) in tennis is has been a long debate, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer also have the honour of winning 20 grand slams.

With Federer approaching 40 and Nadal, 35, having lost his grip on Roland Garros this year after losing to Djokovic, the Serb is bound to move forward. He is in the position to surpass both of them with stunning form in tennis recently.

Novak Djokovic knows that he's up there with the best after he clinched 20 grand slams on Sunday. Image: @DjokerNole

Source: Twitter

"I consider myself best and I believe that I am the best, otherwise I wouldn't be talking confidently about winning slams and making history," said Djokovic according to IOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Surprisingly, when Federer won his 20th title at the 2018 Australian Open, Djokovic still had 12 majors to his name according to Sport24.

Djokovic is a year younger than Nadal, at 34, and has a six-year head start on Federer, who turns 40 in four weeks. After losing to Djokovic in a tense French Open semi-final last month, Nadal boycotted Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka launched a Barbie doll and the fans are loving it

In other tennis news, Briefly News reported that Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka took to social media to share exciting news with her fans. Naomi has her own doll in collaboration with Barbie and is thrilled about the news. She wrote:

"I first teamed up with @Barbie in 2019 and today we’re introducing the Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka doll. I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything."

The grand slam winner also noted that her doll is wearing the outfit that she wore when she clinched the Australian Open title in 2020. Social media users loved the good news that Naomi shared and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new toy.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za