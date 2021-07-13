Congratulations Are in Order: Wayde Van Niekerk Is Expecting His 1st Child

Wayde van Niekerk is super excited to finally be a dad and shared the wonderful news on social media with his fans

The 400m world record holder got married to his wife Chesney in 2017 and now they are ready to welcome their baby

Wayde also announced that he would be doing a gender reveal soon so that his followers can know if he's having a boy or a girl

Wayde van Niekerk, the South African 400m world record holder, and his wife Chesney are expecting their first child. The sprinter took to social media to share the positive news and is excited to be a dad. He wrote:

"Crazy excited to announce we are having a baby!!! Blessings keep coming our way, stay tuned for the gender soon."

In 2017, Wayde and Chesney got married in a beautiful ceremony. Rachel Kolisi, Sue Duminy, and Bryan Habana were among those who left messages of congratulations in the post's comment section.

Mzansi social media users are happy for Wayde van Niekerk's new bundle of joy

The news of a baby is enough to get everyone excited and social media users are glad that Wayde is finally going to be a father. Check out the reactions below:

gianluekenkemper said:

"Oh my God! How exciting! So happy for you too."

yay_abe commented:

"Here comes the coolest baby!"

odessaswarts said:

"I'm so excited. World I'm going to be a gran soon."

jordiesmile commented:

"Congratulations. Such an exciting time. Can't wait to see you guys!"

mpuzar said:

"Congratulations Wayde. Blessings to you and the family."

Akani Simbine does the most and breaks some records in Hungary

In other news, Briefly News reported that Akani Simbine, a South African sprinter, is in top form ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, as he dominated the field in a 100m event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial meet in Hungary last week.

Simbine broke the African record of 9.85 seconds and set a new South African record of 9.84 seconds. He finished ahead of Michael Rogers (USA), who came in second with a time of10.00, and Marvin Bracy (USA), who came in third with a time of 10.02.

Justin Gatlin, a former world and Olympic champion, finished sixth according to a report by Sport24.

Simbine's time also surpassed the 9.85 African record held by Nigerian Olusoji Adetokunbo Fasuba since May 2006, as well as the 9.86 meeting record held by Jamaican Asafa Powell.

