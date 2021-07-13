Kaizer Chiefs Persuaded to Sign Thembinkosi Lorch by Gardner Seale

Kaizer Chiefs legend Gardner Seale thinks that the club should look into signing Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch

According to Seale, Lorch and a few other players could be the missing puzzle piece to solve Amakhosi's woes on the pitch

Thembinkosi Lorch would cost Kaizer Chiefs R15 million, the player has also recently put in a transfer request

Gardner Seale, a former Kaizer Chiefs defender, says that Amakhosi must make a strong effort to capture Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch.

For a long time, Thembinkosi Lorch has been connected with a move away from the Buccaneers, but no team has been able to persuade the Buccaneers to let their top player depart.

Seale, on the other hand, believes that the energetic winger is just what the Amakhosi require and that the club should utilise all of its resources to persuade Lorch to join the Soweto club.

Gardner Seale thinks that Kaizer Chiefs should sign Thembinkosi Lorch to complete their squad. Image: @LorchNyoso_3

Source: Twitter

“I know I’m dreaming, but if available, we’d have a complete Kaizer Chiefs in Alexander Cole, Bradley Grobler and Thembinkosi Lorch,” Gardner Seale said to KickOff.

Thembinkosi Lorch recently submitted a transfer request to the Orlando Pirates, but any potential transaction would have to make sense for the parties involved according to The South African.

Thembinkosi Lorch would cost Kaizer Chiefs or other possible bidders around R15 million, according to football valuation site Transfermarkt. Since joining Orlando Pirates, Thembinkosi Lorch has made over 120 appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals and assisting on another 22.

Khama Billiat wants to make sure that Kaizer Chiefs reclaim their glory

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is aware that the team is not doing as well as it once was, but he wants to bring the glory days back. As Chiefs prepare for the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly, Billiat is hoping for a win.

Speaking about his time at Amakhosi, the forward says that he feels that he is definitely in the right place at the right time. There's tons of pressure for the squad to perform but he thinks that it's possible.

"Right now we are in the final and we are 90 minutes away from the biggest trophy that all clubs in Africa would want to have‚" he told SowetanLIVE.

