Twist of Fate teasers for August 2021: Rhea attempts suicide

If you are a fan of Twist of Fate (Kumkum Bhaghya) on Zee World, then you know that the series never fails to catch the viewer’s attention. Twist of Fate is now in its sixth season. What do you expect will happen to your favourite characters in August episodes? Please keep reading Twist of Fate teasers below to find out.

In Twist of Fate August episodes, Pragya and Abhi’s daughter Rhea is in hospital after attempting suicide. Ranbeer is in love with Rhea’s sister, Prachi, but Pallavi wants him to break his relationship with her. Abhi also asks Prachi to stay away from Ranbeer and Rhea.

Twist of Fate teasers for August 2021

The never-ending twists in Twist of Fate make the Zee World show one of the best Indian series to follow. Twist of Fate cast has managed to keep people locked to the series season after season. Discover what is coming up in August from these Twist of Fate teasers.

1st August 2021 (Sunday – Episode 173)

Pallavi wants Ranbeer to end his relationship with Prachi and smacks him. Meanwhile, Alia blames Abhi for being self-centred and asks him to punish Prachi. Rhea and Alia link up while Pallavi makes Ranbeer see Rhea’s condition at the medical facility.

2nd August 2021 (Monday – Episode 174)

Abhi wants Prachi to cut off her connections with Ranbeer and Rhea. Later, Prachi informs Pragya about Rhea’s attempt to take her own life and the ill words Mr Mehra told her. Angered by what she just heard, Pragya goes to look for Mr Mehra.

3rd August 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 175)

Ranbeer attempts to let Daljit know about his love for Prachi while the lights at the factory belonging to Abhi go off after Alia’s orders. Later, Pragya comes to the site and confronts him. When the lights are switched back on, the two face reality.

4th August 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 176)

Pragya and Abhi have an argument regarding Rhea. Later, Alia informs Abhi regarding Pragya’s plans to seek revenge for the death of Kiara. Pragya visits Rhea at the medical facility while Abhi tries to find a way to get Prachi’s forgiveness.

5th August 2021 (Thursday – Episode 177)

Abhi links up with Prachi but fails to learn the truth. They later get emotional in the midst of their conversation. Later, Alia’s plans to hit Pragya with her vehicle are foiled when Abhi rescues her in time. Abhi does not want to come into contact with Abhi as she calls a mechanic to check her vehicle.

6th August 2021 (Friday – Episode 178)

Abhi lets Pragya know that he will not allow her to see Rhea, and they later recall their heart-wrenching discussion. Meanwhile, Mitali and Alia feel like a load has been lifted off their shoulder upon noticing Abhi’s reaction. Pallavi informs Rhea about surprising Ranbeer with their engagement in the evening.

7th August 2021 (Saturday – Episode 179)

Ranbeer misinterprets Prachi’s presence at the house.

Ranbeer

Pallavi does not want him to have a relationship with Prachi and instead plans to surprise him about his engagement to Rhea, Prachi’s sister. Abhi also asks Prachi to stay away from him. Later, he tries to reveal to Daljit about falling in love with Prachi. Which sister will he end up with?

Pragya

In Twist of Fate season 6, she continues to argue with Abhi regarding Rhea. Abhi even informs her that he will not let her see Rhea, who is in hospital after attempting suicide. Will they ever live together as a whole family?

As revealed by the Twist of Fate teasers above, your August home entertainment could not have been better. How will Ranbeer and Prachi overcome resisting forces against their romance? Twist of Fate airs on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 9.00 p.m.

