Curse of the Sands Teasers for August 2021: Mohini unveils Siya's real identity

Mohini is a strong witch who wants Siya and Vanraj to be married at all costs. She tries to eliminate anything that will spoil her plans, including Ram. However, she has a resilient rival in Siya. Ram and Siya are not ready for the turn of events after their romantic reunion before a mysterious child comes into their life. Nevertheless, they become shocked after a series of paternity tests confirmed Ram as the child's father. How will this affect their relationship? The Curse of the Sands teasers for August provides clues.

Nikita Sharma, one of Curse of the Sands cast members. Photo: @Nikita12S (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The Curse of the Sands Indian series discusses romance, magic, evil, loyalty, and revenge. The drama introduces you to the romance between Siya and Ram, which is rooted in an ancient curse. The mysterious plots of the soap originated about 500 years ago. First, a dying pregnant woman cursed her killer before she died. The snippets of Curse of the Sands Zee World for August provide clues to what the characters encounter on their journey to love.

Curse of the Sands teasers for August 2021

Will Siya rescue Ram from Mohini and her devilish plans? What happens after Siya agrees to marry Vanraj to save Jhumri's life? Also, is Ram truly the biological father of the boy whose life he had saved? The August 2021 episodes of Curse of the Sands teasers give an insight into what you should expect as this Indian soapie broadcasts.

Episode 84 - Sunday, 1st of August, 2021

Vanraj endangers Jhumri’s life, and Mohini receives well the decision of Kali to leave the palace with Vanraj. However, Mohini throws a “Haldi” party for them and inquires about Kali and Rana from Maya. Then, Bindu discovers who Kali really is.

Episode 85 - Monday, 2nd of August, 2021

Vanraj threatens Siya to stop associating with Rana, and this leads to a disagreement between them. Nevertheless, Mohini thinks Rana does not want Vanraj and Kali to marry and asks him about it. Also, Rana spells Ram instead of Vanraj on Kali’s palm with the henna, while Vanraj becomes surprised. As a result, Mohini becomes suspicious of Rana and Kali activities.

Episode 86 - Tuesday, 3rd of August, 2021

Mohini finds out that Siya and Kali are the same, and Siya decides to marry Vanraj to prevent him from murdering Jhumri. However, Mohini plots to make Ram pass out until Siya and Vanraj marriage is completed.

Siya gets to know about Mohini’s plan for Ram. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 87 - Wednesday, 4th of August, 2021

Siya finds out about Mohini’s plan for Ram after looking for him everywhere, while Siya begs Lord Shiva to rescue Ram from Mohini’s evil intentions. Elsewhere, Mohini quarrels with Siya when she could no longer withstand the repercussions of the prayers. Then, Siya slaps Mohini in retaliation and demands to know Ram’s whereabouts. Finally, Siya gets help, thanks to Devki’s assistance.

Episode 88 - Thursday, 5th of August, 2021

Mohini is free from her bondage but leaves with Ram’s soul. While Siya rescues Ram, every effort exerted to defeat Mohini does not succeed. Then, Mohini enters the royal palace and looks for Ram.

Episode 89 - Friday, 6th of August, 2021

It was an emotional reunion when Ram and Siya find each other. However, their happiness is disrupted by a terrible incident. Meanwhile, after five years, Ram rescues a woman, who claims that Ram sexually harassed her some years ago, and her boy from a raging fire. But, unfortunately, an accident happens as the woman tries to get away from Ram, while Siya and Ram go back to the palace with the woman’s son.

Episode 90 - Saturday, 7th of August, 2021

Siya will have to provide evidence of Mann’s paternity before Devki can be persuaded to let the boy reside in the palace. However, Mann portrays some mysterious capabilities. The doctor is shocked by the results he obtains after carrying out some tests on Mann’s blood. Now that the doctor is nowhere to be found when Devki arrives for the test results, Siya challenges Ram about his attitude towards Mann.

Siya and Ram have issues to settle for the relationship to continue smoothly. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 91 - Sunday, 8th of August, 2021

The outcome of the paternity test shows that Mann is Ram’s biological child, and Siya advises Ram to acknowledge Mann as his child. Meanwhile, Siya gets a message from Devki informing her about Ram’s plan to send Mann to a boarding school. Although Siya prevents the school employees from leaving with Mann, Ram requests Siya to vow that Mann will not hinder their relationship. The sage obtains Mann’s blood sample.

Ram

Ram is in grave danger after someone discovers that he was a threat to a marriage that must take place. He is made unconscious, and his soul taken from him. Thankfully, someone dear to him rises to the occasion and rescues him. Five years later, his life changes after saving a boy and a woman from a fire accident. Interestingly, he takes the boy to the palace before discovering that he is the biological father. Eventually, he is torn between acknowledging his role as the boy's father and his heartthrob's lover.

Siya

Siya is a courageous woman who will do anything to prevent anything bad from happening to the people she loves. She agrees to marry Vanraj to protect Jhumri and rescues her true love, Ram, from Mohini's devious plans. She convinces Ram to accept the boy he rescued from the fire as his son based on the test's result. However, Siya is an embodiment of selfishness, and she extends this to her lover's unwanted child, Mann.

Mohini will not rest until Ram is no longer a threat to the marriage between Siya and Vanraj, while Siya confronts Mohini with the help of Devki and foils her plans. But then, does this mean that the worst is now behind them? A look at this Curse of the Sands teasers for August 2021 will convince you to earnestly watch out for upcoming suspense in this magically captivating drama.

READ ALSO: The River 2 on Mzansi Magic Teasers for August 2021: Dambisa betrays Zweli

Briefly.co.za has shared the snippets of what to expect in The River 2 on Mzansi Magic for August 2021. Now that Tumi has realised her mistakes and wishes to make them right, will she succeed?

However, Lindiwe's previous relationship with Tumi is giving her sleepless nights, while Lindani plans for Tumi before an unplanned arrival of a guest ruined everything. Do not miss the full story as the show airs on Mzansi Magic at 19h00 from Mondays to Fridays.

Source: Briefly.co.za