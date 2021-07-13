These streets teasers for August 2021: Shantanu is framed for murder

Are you a fan of These Streets (Yeh Teri Galiyan) on Zee World? In These Streets August episodes, Shantanu is against Asmita’s decision to tie the knot with Ridoy. What will he do to ensure that their planned wedding does not take place? Keep reading These Streets teasers below to discover more.

These Streets on Zee World is a narration of Shantanu and Puchki’s eternal love. Although separated during childhood, Puchki appears in Shantanu’s life as a grown-up Asmita, and Shantanu falls in love with her. Can they fight fate to ensure they are together at the end of These Streets series?

These Streets teasers for August 2021

There is a lot to look forward to in These Streets August episodes. Can Asmita help Shantanu in proving his innocence after being framed for Arindham’s murder? Discover what is coming up during the month from the following These Streets teasers.

2nd August 2021 (Monday – Episode 44)

Asmita ignores Shantanu’s warning against tying the knot with Ridoy. Later, Asmita suspects something weird is going on when he spots two men exchanging cash, and she goes after one of them to unearth the truth. Meanwhile, Nivedita wants to know why Shantanu is determined to ensure that Asmita and Ridoy do not tie the knot.

3rd August 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 45)

Asmita discovers Arindham tied up in a room, but his attempts to rescue him are squashed when a lady in black takes him away. Later, Shantanu is the main suspect in Arindham’s death, and he gets arrested. Meanwhile, Nivedita informs Bijoy about her plan to murder Arindham and is unaware that Asmita is listening.

4th August 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 46)

Ravindra goes to see Shantanu at the police station, and he lets Ravindra know that Arindham is not dead. People from the media come to the station to ask Ravindra about the arrest of Shantanu. Later, Nivedita’s announcement that the engagement will not happen until Shantanu is a free man shocks Ravindra.

5th August 2021 (Thursday – Episode 47)

Shantanu is finally free, and Ridoy informs him about Asmita’s help to get him out. Meanwhile, Nivedita is left in shock when Bijoy lets her know that Shantanu is out of jail. He further informs her about Shantanu’s potential interference in the upcoming wedding between Asmita and Ridoy.

6th August 2021 (Friday – Episode 48)

Shantanu accepts to tie the knot with Paromita. Later, Beauty comes to the Majumdar house as Sheela is introduced as the mother of Paromita. Asmita and Shantanu dance together, and someone takes a picture of them.

9th August 2021 (Monday – Episode 49)

Shantanu wants to know why Asmita is tying the knot with Ridoy when it is clear that she is not in love with him. Later, Paromita is accompanied by Beauty to the engagement ceremony. Beauty then reveals that Nivedita must wash the feet of Shantanu as a tradition. One of Nivedita’s servants brings water, and Asmita finds out that she is Chanda.

10th August 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 50)

Shantanu is expelled from the house. When Paromita spots Shantanu hanging out with Asmita, she questions the latter.

Shantanu

He does not support Asmita’s decision to tie the knot with Ridoy. He is framed for Arindham’s murder and goes to jail but is released. Later, he accepts to marry Paromita, but is it evident that he is close to Asmita? Will he let Ridoy marry her?

Asmita

She sees a tied-up Arindham being taken away by a lady in black. She then overhears Nivedita informing Bijoy about her plan to murder Arindham. What will she do?

Nivedita

She is determined to ensure that Ridoy and Asmita are officially a couple. She goes to the extent of making Arindham disappear and then framing Shantanu for his murder. Shantanu’s early release from prison surprises her because he will become a hindrance to Asmira and Ridoy’s wedding.

These Streets on Zee World is getting more entertaining, as revealed by the above These Streets teasers for August. Will Nivedita’s plan work? Watch the drama as it unfolds on Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m.

