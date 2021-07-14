Cricket Ireland Sees Out the Proteas in an Unexpected Loss in the ODI

The Proteas were expecting to put up an impressive display against Ireland but unfortunately fell short during the ODI

Ireland won by 43 runs in Dublin and now they are ahead with a 1-0 lead in the ODI and lots of confidence to go with it

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was disappointed with the result and wished that the squad would've capitalised

Ireland prevailed by 43 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series against the Proteas at The Village in Dublin on Tuesday, claiming a historic first-ever ODI victory over the Proteas.

After the first game of the series was rained out this past Sunday, Ireland will enter Friday's third encounter with a one-nil lead and a lot of confidence.

Ireland made sure that they gave South Africa a run for their money during the second ODI. Image: @OfficialCSA

Source: Twitter

It was a huge win for Ireland since they had been comprehensively beaten by the Proteas in their previous five ODIs, but they looked the more controlled and superior team on the day and deservedly won according to Supersport.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma admitted they were outplayed after the embarrassing loss to Ireland. The skipper was disappointed by the results and especially considering that they had to bowl first. The Proteas couldn't capitalise on their advantage.

"We were totally outplayed in all facets of the game. With the decision to bowl first, you're always looking to strike upfront and unfortunately, we weren't able to do that," Bavuma told the media after the match according to News24.

On Friday at 11:45 am, the third and final ODI will be played and the Proteas will be hoping for a better result.

Andile Phehlukwayo admitted that he's a little rusty after missing out on games

Briefly News previously reported that Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has been out of the spotlight lately because he hasn't been starting games. Over the weekend, the Proteas played a match against Ireland but it had to be put off because of the rain.

Andile made his return to cricket during this match and spoke about how he's feeling about it through a press conference.

"It's been a while since I've been on the field, especially in Proteas colours. I just think it's an honour to be there. Every single time I get on the pitch for the Proteas I want to make everyone proud and make an impact in the game," said Phehlukwayo.

