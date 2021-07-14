South Africans are in disbelief as they look at another video of a man seen having fun and singing while enjoying food at a grocery store

The man was also seen earlier this week eating a cake during a looting spree and is now the talk of the town, many people argue he is a Kaizer Chiefs fan

The clip is shared by none other than @AdvoBarryRoux and the reactions are massive, some people say he is the ambassador of looting

Another video of a man dubbed the 'cake looter' has surfaced on social media platforms and has left South Africa divided. Many people believe he deserves an award for being the funniest looter.

Briefly News reported that the man was seen earlier this week feasting on a cake at one of the grocery stores after gaining entry into the bakery section. His video was going viral but there’s a second one.

As shared by @AdvoBarryRoux, the man is seen next to cold drink fridges possibly at Shoprite store and he is singing, ‘we are drinking here’. The post has attracted massive comments but many argue that he is a staunch Kaizer Chiefs fan.

Another video of the man known as the cake looter has surfaced on the internet. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ZukxDakid said:

“Out of all the looting comedians, this one takes the cake hahaha.”

@LamaZing Media said:

“Is that the cake eating guy?”

@Thu;laniSox said:

“Champions League finalist.”

@Mazinyan001 said:

“Just because he looted a @Kaizer Chiefs chair doesn't make him a Kaizer Chiefs fan, don't associate our team with thuggery please.”

@Nieckles said:

“This one is well known famous for eating a cake.”

@JackalZA said:

“The most barbaric behaviour I have ever witnessed.”

@IamHangwi said:

“Camp chair, cake and booze. That is the combo.”

@Mbhape1 said:

“He is the ambassador of this looting.”

“Last cake looting”: South Africans lash out at video of man feasting on cake

Checking out previous stories, Briefly News reported that South Africans continue to loot many shopping malls and businesses but one looter decided to help himself on a cake. It seems the man gained entry at a grocery store and managed to find his way into the bakery section.

In a video posted on social media by the well-known account holder, @Abramjee, the man is proudly feasting on the freshly baked cake.

Mzansi people in the digital networking application have shared their reactions and lambasted the poor guy who had all the time to enjoy the cake.

