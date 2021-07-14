Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Has Not Been Paid His 1st Salary Yet

Hugo Broos has not received a salary from SAFA yet since he was appointed the coach of Bafana Bafana in May

According to the SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, Broos will start getting paid once he officially comes back to South Africa

Broos has been absent from the national team's latest matches because he had to finish up his vaccination back in Europe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Despite being appointed as the Bafana Bafana coach in May, Hugo Broos has still not received his first salary yet. The Belgian got the job soon after he received his first Covid-19 vaccine and it was clear that he would return to his country to get the second jab.

Broos was not present in Bafana's friendly against Uganda at Orlando Stadium last month, and he also did not feature in the COSAFA Cup competition presently taking place in Gqeberha.

Hugo Broos is yet to receive a salary from SAFA for being the Bafana Bafana coach. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has given the reasons why the coach has not been paid his first salary yet for being the coach of the national football team according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"What we have agreed with him when he was here for the first time was that he was going to sign a contract‚ but the contract will commence as soon as he comes back into the country," said Motlanthe.

“So no‚ he is not earning a salary from SAFA at the moment and we are also grateful that he agreed to the arrangement despite the work he did when he was here,” he said according to The South African.

Victor Letsoalo has led South Africa to a 4-0 win with a hat trick against Lesotho

In other Bafana Bafana news, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana advanced to the Cosafa Cup semi-finals with a 4-0 win over Lesotho at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, with debutant Victor Letsoalo scoring a hat-trick.

Letsoalo and Njabulo Ngcobo made their national team debuts, while Yusuf Maart started for the first time after coming off the bench in the previous two games.

Sphelele Mkhulise scored the other goal for South Africa in a commanding performance. Letsoalo also made history by being the first player in South African national team history to score a hat-trick on his debut according to Sport24.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za