Deur Dik en Dun 3 Teasers for August 2021: What is Esma up to?

Exhilarating Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for August 2021 are finally here! As the third Deur Dik en Dun 3 season unfolds, the most dramatic twists to the plot unfold. More outgoing Deur Dik en Dun 3 cast members join the show, and the drama gets more heated up. Oncoming Deur Dik en Dun 3 episodes highlight the struggles that the Borans endure as they try to find a footing. Thrilling Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for August 2021 reveal how far they have come.

Deur Dik en Dun 3 storyline features Sureyya, a talented and focused singer from a humble home. She stumbles upon Faruk, a successful businessman raised by Esma, a single mother, and Faruk supports her career. She falls in love with him, and her dream to become his wife faces a new bump when Esma plans a different bride for her favourite son. The snippets in Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for August 2021 give the ins and outs of the complicated situation.

Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for August 2021

Recent Deur Dik en Dun 3 episodes saw Faruk receive a life-changing opportunity, although Esma convinces him to turn it down. Aunt Ulfet finally joins the rest of the family, and Faruk gambles with his decision over his mother's suggestion. Will he let his mother influence the next phase of his life?

Episode 16 -Monday, 2nd of August 2021

Fikret raises eyebrows about Esma's intentions, and Gunes and Adem kick it off. Faruk opens up to Sureyya about his revelations.

Episode 17 -Tuesday, 3th of August 2021

Fikret hits rock bottom, and Ipek worsens his situation when he takes the initiative in a way that worsens his condition. Meanwhile, Dilara finalizes her divorce from Adem, although she worries she could have made a wrong move.

Episode 18 -Wednesday, 4th of August 2021

Ulfet comes bearing shocking news, and Esma hides a dirty little secret. Later, Faruk shows up with an interesting envelope.

Episode 19 - Thursday, 5th of August 2021

After the shocking revelation of Faruk's test, the rest of the family tries to move past the awkward situation. Later, a delirious Esma runs to the mansion; what is she up to?

Episode 20 - Friday, 6th of August 2021

Senem throws a party for Esma, although things go south immediately after everyone settles down. Elsewhere, Adem and Gunes spend some quality time together.

Episode 21 - Monday, 9th of August 2021

Fikret comes across information that could change the family dynamics, and an old friend unexpectedly comes back into Gunes' life. Garip surprises Esma, and a hero shows up on time to rescue the Boran women.

Episode 22 - Tuesday, 10th of August 2021

Esma prepares for her announcement, and the girls are in her favour, although the boys require more convincing to accept her decision.

Episode 23 - Wednesday, 11th of August 2021

Senem finally meets Gunes, and Esma's engagement is in the spotlight. The girls take her out shopping while the boys meet for drinks.

Episode 24 - Thursday, 12th of August 2021

Akif opens up to Fikret about shocking details, and things get out of hand during the engagement party. Later, Idil opens up to Adem about the meaning of his dream.

Episode 25 - Friday, 13th of August 2021

Akif worries that Senem could be cheating on her, and an unexpected person visits Ulfet. Meanwhile, Fikret and Faruk dread going for breakfast.

Episode 26 - Monday, 16th of August 2021

Faruk loses Yaz, and Akif discovers a connection between Gunes and Senem. Adem gives Dilara mixed signals, and Gunes discovers the truth about Ulfet.

Episode 27 - Tuesday, 17th of August 2021

Akif tells Fikret the truth, and Ulfet overworks herself. Adem asks Gunes out for coffee, and everyone prepares for La Costume's 30th-anniversary party.

Episode 28 - Wednesday, 18th of August 2021

On the night of the anniversary party, an unforeseen guest unexpectedly shows up and reveals shocking truths about the past. Fikret is the only person excited to see the unforeseen guest, and the next day, Sureyya finds out one of Ulfet's darkest secrets.

Episode 29 - Thursday, 19th of August 2021

Ulfet and Sureyya share candid details about familiar circumstances. Elsewhere, Fikret lets the cat out of the bag about how much she knows concerning Adem and Ulfet's relationship. The details irk Faruk so much, and they agree to join forces and ruin the relationship.

Episode 30 - Friday, 20th of August 2021

Garip attempts to get the mansion from Adem, and Emir introduces his new crush to Sureyya and Faruk. Later, Ulfet comes bearing good news for the Borans.

Episode 31 - Monday, 23rd of August 2021

Esma's meeting with Adem leaves her bummed, and Ulfet makes a shocking announcement during the press conference. Have the Borans found someone to buy the land?

Episode 32 - Tuesday, 24th of August 2021

Ulfet hands La Costume to Gunes after confessing her crimes, and Gariep's efforts result in the Borans moving back into the mansion.

Episode 33 - Wednesday, 25th of August 2021

Esma plans a dinner party, and Garip has an awkward encounter with the rest of the family. The Borans' return makes everyone thrilled.

Episode 34 - Thursday, 26th of August 2021

Faruk surprises Sureyya, and Esma finds out the rumours going around about her and flips. Suddenly, tension starts reigning at the mansion.

Episode 35 - Friday, 27th of August 2021

It is the night of the party, and Faruk shows up as a special guest, and his presence leaves everyone talking. Later, Gulbin does something that leaves Nazif and Osman shocked.

Episode 36 - Monday, 30th of August 2021

Esma shows up at the charity board meeting looking fly, and Emir gets into trouble at school. Sureyya plans a surprise for Dilara, and the Borans return to the mansion.

Episode 37 - Tuesday, 31st of August 2021

Esma's meeting goes according to plan, although she fails to notice some of the inconsistencies, and Faruk sees something he was not supposed to see. Later. Fikret reprimands Faruk for his inconsiderate leadership skills.

Faruk

Faruk opens up to Sureyya about his discovery, and she offers him nuggets of wisdom on navigating the situation. When Esma opens up about her engagement, it does not sit well with him. Later, he shows up as a special guest during his mother's party, and his presence leaves everyone shocked. Later, he sees something he was not supposed to see. How will he handle his mother, and what is going on?

Adem

Dilara finalizes the divorce process, although she doubts whether she has made the right decision. Meanwhile, Adem and Gunes spend time together, and they grow closer. Later, when Idil interprets his dream, he gets troubled. When he meets Dilara, he gives her mixed signals. Is he sure about his new relationship?

Going through these enthralling Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for August 2021 must have proven to you how dramatic the show is getting. For more details on how the Borans will deal with their struggles, tune in to e.tv and eExtra at 17h30 and 21h30, respectively, every Monday to Friday.

