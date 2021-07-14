Jessica Motaung: 3 Facts About the Stunning Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director

Kaizer Chiefs is currently busy finalising their preparations for the upcoming CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly and Briefly News takes a look at a few things you didn’t know about Jessica Motaung.

Motaung is the club’s marketing director and she is one of the longest-serving staff members of the Glamour Boys. She has filled the role since 2003 and is known for her humility towards the football fans whenever there’s an opportunity to meet them.

However, she remains a very private person when it comes to her personal life and profile, but we have managed to gather a few things you may have not known about the experienced administrator.

1. Who is Jessica Motaung beyond football

Motaung is a 47-year-old football executive who has been in the spotlight for the better part of her life. She is a former pageant winner of the lucrative Miss South Africa First Princess and Africa’s Queen of Beauty titles back in 1997.

The daughter of the club chairman and owner, Kaizer Motaung, Jessica also holds the record as the second runner-up of the Miss World pageant in 1997. Having also featured on television as host of Speak Out that was aired on SABC, Motaung decided to turn her focus to football.

2. A look at Jessica Motaung’s personal life

Briefly News has it on good authority that the stunning director is married to Ken Simmons. The loving husband and filmmaker is known to be a private person just like his wife, his roots are traced to the United States and they both have two children, Kenneth and Donald.

According to BuzzSouthAfrica, the two lovebirds have been in love for many years. However, the publication has it that Motaung previously had an extramarital affair with a staff member at Naturena, Thato Matuka.

At the same time, there were rumours that the beautiful woman was also involved with former defender Jimmy Tau.

Coming to family life, Motaung has two brothers and one sister. His older brother is Bobby, and the other is Kaizer Motaung Junior - her sister is Kemiso – they all work with their father at the club but serve in different capacities.

3. Jessica Motaung’s role at Kaizer Chiefs as they look for redemption

Amakhosi are currently out of the country to honour their Champions League fixture against Pitso Mosimane’s troops on Saturday night. Chiefs recent struggles are well documented when it comes to trophies.

But it is believed Jessica has been instrumental for the club as they managed to bring back coach Stuart Baxter. The club last lifted a trophy under the English boss back in 2015 and now that he is back, there’s no doubt that glory days might be back sooner rather than later.

For now, their focus is on dethroning Mosimane and the Red Devils as the reigning African champions. On the other hand, the mission is to emulate Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates who remain the only two South African sides to have tasted continental glory.

Inside Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela's life with his wife and 3 children

This comes to the fore as he is one of the players credited to have formed the national team, Bafana Bafana. He is also known as being one of the most astute coaches in the South African football scene.

On top of that, he is a manager whose football career was launched in Europe when he became one of the first players to venture abroad.

