Jomo Cosmos owner Jomo Sono says he is humbled to see two of his products Pitso Mosimane and Arthur Zwane battle it out for the CAF Champions League title

The two South Africans, Zwane and Mosimane, will be guiding Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final in Morocco and Sono says he is honoured

The Black Prince was speaking ahead of the big match but says he is rooting for the Glamour Boys because they are our own

Two former Jomo Cosmos players are set to battle it out for the CAF Champions League trophy this weekend and owner Jomo Sono says he is humbled.

The two South African coaches in the form of Pitso Mosimane and Arthur Zwane, will be gunning for the biggest prize at Stade Mohammed V on Saturday night. Mosimane is in charge of Al Ahly whilst Zwane will be manning the touchline for Kaizer Chiefs.

Speaking to a local publication ahead of the final, ‘The Black Prince’ says he is honoured to see his products on the verge of making history.

Jomo Cosmos boss, Sono, speaks about Pitso Mosimane and Arthur Zwane

Both Zwane and Mosimane made their names with Ezenkosi back in the day and Sono says the two former players have made him proud: He told TimesLIVE:

“It doesn’t get bigger than that, especially in Africa. And it makes us as the Cosmos family proud and humble to see two of our products as coaches qualifying to the highest final in Africa. We don’t want to take the glory, but in life, it’s where you started. It started at Cosmos. Arthur Zwane we sent to Santos in Brazil. So he learned a trade, playing for Cosmos and watching how we do things, and then also overseas at Santos. Pitso also went overseas to Greece.

“They learned a lot. They came back as strong human beings with different cultures in their football knowledge. And we feel very proud. We are saying, we might be in the GladAfrica Championship but Cosmos is a seed. It’s a seed that you throw in the desert – it takes time to grow but in the end, when it does grow from a small tree it will end up in the final of the Africa Cup. As a South African, when it comes to football I would like Kaizer Chiefs to win. But when it comes to those two coaches I want both of them to win.”

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane wary of Kaizer Chiefs

As he looks to bag his third continental trophy, ‘Jingles’ is cautious of the Soweto giants and singled out a few names. He was quoted by KingFut:

“My teams always score. There’s always a goal at Al Ahly. We can score. And we score even when you think there’s no goal. Don’t underestimate Chiefs, hey. There’s a goal there. Samir Nurkovic can always sneak one in. He can always score. The Champions League is a different kettle of fish – it is played with extensive experience. It is not how good you are and not how good you pass the ball.”

Khama Billiat wants to lead Kaizer Chiefs back to glory with Champions League win

Looking at Chiefs' stories, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is aware that the team is not doing as well as it once was, but he wants to bring the glory days back.

As Chiefs prepare for the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly, Billiat is hoping for a win.

Speaking about his time at Amakhosi, the forward says that he feels that he is definitely in the right place at the right time. There's tons of pressure for the squad to perform but he thinks that it's possible.

