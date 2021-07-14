Birds of Prey actor Ella Jay Basco age, career, net worth, latest updates

Every new decade comes with a brand new era of not only films but also actors. A brand new batch of young actors has been denoted into Hollywood over the last decade. There is a rise in the list of young talented performers gracing the screens, such as Ella Jay Basco. She is best known for her role as Harley Quinn’s sidekick in the entertaining movie Birds of Prey. How much do you know of this young talent?

Child actor Ella Jay Basco, best known as Harley Quinn’s sidekick in the entertaining movie Birds of Prey. Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Much like Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) in Birds of Prey, Ella Jay Basco found herself in the spotlight for her epic performance. Fans have already classified her among the new child actors to watch out for in Hollywood. Below is everything you need to know about this child star.

Ella Jay Basco's profile summary

Date of birth: 17th September 2006

17th September 2006 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Ella Jay Basco age: 14 years

14 years Ella Jay Basco ethnicity: Korean/Filipino

Korean/Filipino Profession: Actress, Singer, Dancer, and Songwriter

Actress, Singer, Dancer, and Songwriter Famous for: Birds of Prey

Father: Derek Basco

Derek Basco Mother: Emily Cho

Emily Cho Godfather: Dante Basco

Dante Basco Siblings: 4

4 Music role model: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Hobbies: Writing music, playing the piano, ukulele, and guitar

Writing music, playing the piano, ukulele, and guitar Ella Jay Basco height: 5’2” (1.57 m)

5’2” (1.57 m) Instagram: ellajaybasco

ellajaybasco YouTube: Ellay Jay Basco

Ella Jay Basco's bio

Ella Jay Basco is the daughter of the prominent actor Derek Basco and his wife Emily Cho. Derek is known for projects such as This Is 40 and Six Days Seven Nights. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Jay has become a child star thanks to her outstanding performance in Birds of Prey. She has since been part of several projects. But, before we delve into this aspect, let us first look at her early life.

How old is Ella Jay Basco? She was born on 17th September 2006 in Los Angeles, California and is currently 14 years old. Who are Ella Jay Basco’s parents? They are Derek Basco and Emily Cho. Derek is also an actor and producer, best known for projects such as Six Days Seven Nights (1998), This Is 40 (2012), and The First Purge (2018).

Ella also has a godfather, who is none other than Dante Basco, Derek’s younger brother. Dante is also in the film industry and is renowned as the voice actor for Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender. She has four siblings but enjoys spending most of her time writing music with her older brother Darryl.

Career

Ella Jay Basco ventured in Hollywood by doing commercials when she was six months of age. Since then, she rose to stardom and started doing films. Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Ella ventured into the showbiz industry when she was just six months old. Her first gig was with an Old Navy print ad. Since then, opportunities began knocking on her door, and she has done numerous commercials.

However, in addition to commercials, the beauty has also diversified into the film industry. Her father is her acting coach, given that he is also in the same field. She has featured in numerous TV shows and films. Some of Ella Jay Basco’s TV shows include:

Grey’s Anatomy season 9, episode: Perfect Storm as Evelyn Yu

season 9, episode: as Evelyn Yu Teachers in the episode Let It Flow as Amanda

in the episode as Amanda Happyland in the episode entitled Pilot as Girl

in the episode entitled as Girl Superior Donuts in the episode Arthur’s Day Off as Logan

in the episode as Logan Veep in the episode A woman First as Ella

Still, under her filmography career, Ella Jay Basco movies include:

Glimpse of Heaven (2015) as Huian

(2015) as Huian Birds of Prey (2020) as Cassandra Cain

Ella Jay Basco in Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey actor Ella Jay Basco stars as Cassandra Cain. She had to learn a few pick-pocketing tricks to match her role from her godfather Dante Basco. Photo: @ellajaybasco

Source: Instagram

Back in 2016, when Margot featured in Suicide Squad still as Harley Quinn, Ella was not allowed to watch the movie. It was rated PG 13, and at the moment, she was nine years old. Fast forward to 2020, and the young actress did not get the chance to watch the movie but star alongside Margot Robbie.

She revealed that her agent informed her parents of how she had landed the role and then delivered the news to her after school. Her folks then held a dinner where they broke the news to her other family members. Jay broke the news to her friends months later, and eventually, word got out.

Her godfather Dante played a massive role in helping her prepare for her role. She reveals that he understood her situation because he was also a child actor. Ella Jay Basco and Dante Basco appear to have strong ties, and it is not surprising that he is her godfather.

Other Works and Latest News

Ella Jay Basco is also a songstress who recently released a track called Gold. It mocks the use of dangerous skin-lightening products. Photo: @ellajaybasco

Source: Instagram

Besides being a notable actress, this young star is also a singer and songwriter. She recently released a new single entitled Gold. The hit single is rocking the airwaves precisely due to its message. It mocks the use of dangerous skin-lightening products and encourages people to be proud of their skin colour.

In an interview, the fourteen-year-old revealed that the single was vital for the Asian American community, especially when there is a craze for skin lightening products. She also wrote The Ballad of Cassandra Cain, an audio love letter dedicated to Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey.

Margot, the producers, and other cast members loved the audio and would play it every Friday after wrapping up on set. Jay also has another song called Nadu. She acknowledges that her role model in the music industry is Billie Eilish. But, more so, this youngster is also good at hip-hop dancing and playing the piano, guitar and ukulele.

Ella Jay Basco's Instagram

Ella Jay Basco is also active on Instagram. However, her account is under the supervision of her parents as she explains in her bio. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Like any other teenager, the kid star is also active on social media, especially Instagram. However, in her bio, she does acknowledge that her folks monitor her account. This platform includes her pictures, those of her family and friends, details of her upcoming events, and some inspirational messages. She also has a YouTube channel where she uploads her tracks and other cover songs.

Ella Jay Basco is definitely one of the child stars to watch out for. She displays an incredible range of emotion and versatility, aspects that fans love to see. With such a vast spectrum of works under her belt, Ella’s talent seems limitless.

READ ALSO: Mireille Enos: age, childhood, family life, works, net worth, awards

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Mireille Enos. She is the beauty that is dominating the Hollywood acting industry with her outstanding performances and versatility.

You might recognize her from famous movies and TV shows, including The Killing and Hanna. But where did all start, and what does she do off-screen? Find this out here!

Source: Briefly.co.za