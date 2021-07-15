Fact Check: No, You Won't Have to Wait 3 Months for SASSA Grant

SASSA has debunked a viral social media post in which it was alleged that citizens will not receive their grant for two to three months

The agency stated the post was false and that selected paypoints were temporarily suspended due to the unrest in the country

The statement continues by saying that the paypoints will continue to remain closed until the end of the week

A viral post circulating on social media has prompted SASSA to release a statement. The viral post alleges that SASSA beneficiaries will have to wait for another two to three months to receive their benefits.

It tells citizens to be prepared for this, however, it is false. SASSA stated that selected paypoints have been temporarily closed due to the unrest in the country. The statement went on to say that all will return to normal in the week.

The rest of the viral image that was circulating on social media is in a native South African language.

SASSA has released a statement debunking a social media post where it states that beneficiaries will not receive their money for a while. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

South Africans have shared various responses to the above. Read some of their comments below:

Heilene Hayla Visagie wrote:

"SASSA if you want the whole world to be corrupt, just take the kids grant away and you will see what happens. So please, stop that nonsense."

Cleopatra Emily Skosana stated:

"People should stop ready everything on Facebook."

Makwamthobimbai Enhle Khumalo commented:

"SASSA please we want our money hleee."

Reetsang Monareng said:

"We are stressed about our lost jobs you are here telling us fake bullshi*t suka seek attention somewhere else."

T Man T Man stated:

"Bring back the R350, people have lost jobs."

Fact check reveals that the South African Police Service is not planning to strike

Previously, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Services have dispelled news circulating of a planned protest by the police as fake news on Twitter.

In a post shared on Monday morning, SAPS acknowledged that news had been circulating on social media platforms and have refuted all claims of a protest. SAPS went onto say that they are committed to making sure that South Africa is a safe country for all.

SAPS has also asked that people stop sharing fake news posts about the protest as they create unnecessary panic.

