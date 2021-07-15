Mzansi Applauds Man for Speaking Out Against Looting Action: #TownshipEconomy

A video of a local man speaking with news reporters about the recent looting action has gone viral on social media

The unidentified man has condemned the violence and has called on South Africans to consider the long term effects of their actions

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their mixed reactions to the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local man has gone viral on social media after sharing his thoughts on the recent looting action. He's implored young people to put an end to the destruction and consider the long term effects of their actions.

This man is speaking out against the looting action. Images: @Danolene_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @thearielcohen shared the short clip.

"Now that's a man and future leader. #SouthAfricaIsBurning #MaponyaMall #Soweto," they captioned the post.

In the short clip, the man appears in military gear outside Maponya Mall. He's encouraged ordinary people to care for what's left of Township infrastructure, reminding looters that it is ordinary South Africans who are most affected by the chaos.

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the clip. Check out some of the comments below:

@Bakhothe_Mzee said:

"Township economy? Let us not be fooled because a person speaks fluent English that makes them right, when a mall is in a township it kills the township economy because people no longer go to Bra Joe's Spaza Shop but to Shoprite and PnP that's in the mall."

@BoknRoll said:

"He's not a future leader. He's a leader now. We need to stop picking 78-year-olds to lead us."

@KareninVbg said:

"Yes. He’s ready now. Who is he? Find him. Older people can be good leaders too. It’s just that ours aren’t even trying. It’s not because they’re old. It’s because they’re comfortable riding the gravy train &don’t feel accountable to anyone. They think they’re tribal chiefs."

@Danolene_ said:

"It’s his consistency for me, big-ups Mr Lux."

@IkhehlaLeChina said:

"His English explains how privileged he is. So we are not surprised."

@ration_q said:

"If they burn a mall in township....people working in the mall won't have jobs ...people will have to now use transportation to go to town to buy food ...food prices will go up ....poor people will struggle even more....we should protect the little we have while we fight for more.."

@AlExtraBM said:

"95% of stores in maponya mall are white-owned. That's not township economy being looted!"

@GoldenMdee said:

"Still, we work there to support our families. If the same mall closes we going to suffer. Our families are going to sleep hungry."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Taxi associations stand up to protect malls and stop looting

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that as looting, theft and destruction of property continue in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, taxi associations in Gauteng say they are prepared to protect malls and shopping centres against looting and destruction.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane has ordered all regional taxi associations to go out their numbers to protect the city's major malls, according to a report by News24.

Santaco chairperson Abner Tsebe stated that the taxi sector should act quickly and support the South African Police Services and some community members in their efforts to protect businesses against large-scale looting.

Tsebe added that Santaco has taken this stance in anticipation of the lootings in Johannesburg spreading to Tshwane. He also gave a stern warning to those who were planning to loot malls in the city.

"The leadership of the industry strongly warns those with intentions to loot to desist from any attempts as they will find the industry waiting,” said Tsebe.

Tsebe stated that the destruction of infrastructure and looting will only lead to the loss of jobs and in turn affect the taxi industry.

"It is, therefore, in our interests to stand against this form of outrageous thuggery. It must be noted that our efforts do not replace law enforcement or act in competition," added Tsebe.

Santaco was forced to halt operations in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday due to the province's continuous unrest.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za